EN FUEGO: Megyn Kelly Brings the HEAT at Trump Rally in Fiery Closing Message to Women and Men

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:35 AM on November 05, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

It's no secret that Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump have a somewhat contentious history. From Trump's disrespectful and vulgar comments to her at the GOP primary debate (and afterward) during Trump's first run for the presidency, there has always been a bit of bad blood between the two. But in Kelly's own words, it was never really personal and during the current presidential campaign, they have both treated each other with respect. 

Advertisement

But Kelly, to her enormous credit, is a patriot and a consummate professional. No matter how she might have felt personally, she has seen what Democrats have done to this country during the Biden administration, and last night, she proudly declared her full support for the Trump-Vance ticket with an outstanding speech at Trump's rally in Pittsburgh. 

This is six minutes of straight fire from Kelly, one of the best in the business. 

Watch: 

We love how Kelly began her speech with a dig at Mark Cuban, who recently stated that Trump never surrounds himself with strong, intelligent women

To paraphrase Kamala Harris earlier in the campaign, 'Say that to her face, Mark.'

Kelly directed much of her speech to women, first citing the young women killed due to Harris's open border policy; then moving on to boys not being allowed in girls' sports, bathrooms, or locker rooms; and supporting Trump for saying he would protect women from violence (no matter how much the left lied about what he said). 

But she had a message for men too, saying that Trump would look out for 'our boys,' contrary to Harris and the left, which only demonize boys, men, and masculinity. 

Kelly's final call to action was simple and powerful: 'I hope all of you do what I did last week. Vote Trump and get 10 friends to vote Trump too.'

No, she did not come to play around. She came to bring straight HEAT.  

We don't think she's interested, but if Kelly ever ran for office, she'd have our vote in a heartbeat. 

Hundreds of people were suggesting this as well. Again, we don't know if she'd be interested if offered the job, but if she took it, the White House Press Corps wouldn't even know what hit them.

She also destroyed the only argument Democrats have left: gaslighting and misleading women about abortion. 

Advertisement

Yes, Kelly also took some shots at Doug Emhoff, the left's distorted concept of marriage, and the media which has disgracefully never asked Emhoff about the credible domestic abuse allegations against him. 

The rest of the tweet above reads: 

I NEVER thought that I would say that I would be rooting for Donald Trump, but here I am, feeling like I'm a part of something special. I'm choosing to believe that we're going to win tomorrow, so I can go to bed feeling grateful that we're about to make this country (and world) a better place.

That only happens if everyone follows Kelly's final call to action. 

She was en fuego, as sportscasters sometimes like to say.

Because Kelly is such a professional and takes her job seriously, we do not doubt that she will criticize Trump in the future if she feels he deserves it. Kelly, as all journalists should, puts her profession -- and, more importantly, her country -- over any personal disputes she may have.

Advertisement

Still, we think it's safe to say that she and Trump have patched up their personal differences. 

Kelly showed as much herself later in the evening with a picture that was worth 1,000 words. 

We thought it was only fitting to give her the last word on the evening. 

LFG America, indeed! 

Heed Megyn Kelly's words: Get out and vote today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
