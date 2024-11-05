EN FUEGO: Megyn Kelly Brings the HEAT at Trump Rally in Fiery Closing Message to Women and Men

It's no secret that Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump have a somewhat contentious history. From Trump's disrespectful and vulgar comments to her at the GOP primary debate (and afterward) during Trump's first run for the presidency, there has always been a bit of bad blood between the two. But in Kelly's own words, it was never really personal and during the current presidential campaign, they have both treated each other with respect.

But Kelly, to her enormous credit, is a patriot and a consummate professional. No matter how she might have felt personally, she has seen what Democrats have done to this country during the Biden administration, and last night, she proudly declared her full support for the Trump-Vance ticket with an outstanding speech at Trump's rally in Pittsburgh.

This is six minutes of straight fire from Kelly, one of the best in the business.

Watch:

Watch @MegynKelly's full speech at Donald Trump's final Pennsylvania rally of the 2024 election: pic.twitter.com/RGrtpq9bxE — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 5, 2024

We love how Kelly began her speech with a dig at Mark Cuban, who recently stated that Trump never surrounds himself with strong, intelligent women.

To paraphrase Kamala Harris earlier in the campaign, 'Say that to her face, Mark.'

Kelly directed much of her speech to women, first citing the young women killed due to Harris's open border policy; then moving on to boys not being allowed in girls' sports, bathrooms, or locker rooms; and supporting Trump for saying he would protect women from violence (no matter how much the left lied about what he said).

But she had a message for men too, saying that Trump would look out for 'our boys,' contrary to Harris and the left, which only demonize boys, men, and masculinity.

Kelly's final call to action was simple and powerful: 'I hope all of you do what I did last week. Vote Trump and get 10 friends to vote Trump too.'

Megyn isn’t playing around. WOW https://t.co/Z7NTksZFIy — Brandon Skaar (@BrandonSkaar) November 5, 2024

No, she did not come to play around. She came to bring straight HEAT.

One of the most powerful speeches I have heard this election cycle#Election2024 https://t.co/9LPegplmUT — JA (@JABridgeforth) November 5, 2024

We don't think she's interested, but if Kelly ever ran for office, she'd have our vote in a heartbeat.

Beautifully done! I hope you consider the Press Secretary position in the Trump administration. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) November 5, 2024

Hundreds of people were suggesting this as well. Again, we don't know if she'd be interested if offered the job, but if she took it, the White House Press Corps wouldn't even know what hit them.

Megyn, you did a great job! Thank you for bringing up the issues of illegal immigration, our girls, & masculinity! You were awesome!!! ❤️ — Mimi #WeLoveYouCatherine👑 (@dsteffey) November 5, 2024

Thank you for speaking out about men being housed in women’s prisons and invading our spaces and sports due to the absolute insanity of the gender cult. — Nancy Pettus (@nancypettus) November 5, 2024

She also destroyed the only argument Democrats have left: gaslighting and misleading women about abortion.

THANK YOU @MegynKellyShow and @megynkelly for standing up for domestic violence and giving it the voice that nobody else would. I'm more energized and excited than I ever have been in my life for an election.

I NEVER thought that I would say that I would be rooting for Donald… — Melanie Pulido (@melicious) November 5, 2024

Yes, Kelly also took some shots at Doug Emhoff, the left's distorted concept of marriage, and the media which has disgracefully never asked Emhoff about the credible domestic abuse allegations against him.

The rest of the tweet above reads:

I NEVER thought that I would say that I would be rooting for Donald Trump, but here I am, feeling like I'm a part of something special. I'm choosing to believe that we're going to win tomorrow, so I can go to bed feeling grateful that we're about to make this country (and world) a better place.

That only happens if everyone follows Kelly's final call to action.

The best speech of this election cycle.



Me and my wife listened twice.



❤️ — Rob (@RobAustinH) November 5, 2024

@megynkelly You rocked at the Trump rally! Standing up for strong women, caring hard working men and vulnerable girls and boys! I am glad you are supporting President Trump! — Constitutionalist America First (@KMW_SaveAmerica) November 5, 2024

She was en fuego, as sportscasters sometimes like to say.

This is a fantastic message by someone who was once quite critical Trump. Hopefully many more women like Megyn Kelly see the problems of the left and vote Trump. — A Ration Of Rational (@ARatOfRat) November 5, 2024

Because Kelly is such a professional and takes her job seriously, we do not doubt that she will criticize Trump in the future if she feels he deserves it. Kelly, as all journalists should, puts her profession -- and, more importantly, her country -- over any personal disputes she may have.

Still, we think it's safe to say that she and Trump have patched up their personal differences.

Kelly showed as much herself later in the evening with a picture that was worth 1,000 words.

An incredible night in Pittsburgh with President Trump. God bless him. Go vote for him! LFG America! pic.twitter.com/CngF3fEWz4 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 5, 2024

We thought it was only fitting to give her the last word on the evening.

LFG America, indeed!

Heed Megyn Kelly's words: Get out and vote today.