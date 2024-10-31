Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies...
Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who Vote for Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Well, people really are exposing those deep dark thoughts they should have kept to themselves.

This is certainly news to all the hard working and bright women who voted for Trump over the years.

They are telling us what they truly think way too soon.

Would he say that to Haley's face?

Let's hope so.

They can't even hide it anymore. 

The list goes on and on. Don't despair! They will likely have many more names to call voters for Trump by November 5th. 

The only good people are him and his fellow elitists and their personal jets.

He wants to make sure he is invited to all the parties with all the fancy people.

It's a shame.

Yes, please! Send Biden and Cuban out on a nationwide tour for the next week. It will be perfect!

