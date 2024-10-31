Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who Vote for Trump

Well, people really are exposing those deep dark thoughts they should have kept to themselves.

🚨Wow. Kamala Harris surrogate Marc Cuban just insulted every single woman in America who is supporting President Trump:



"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women — EVER. It's just that simple." pic.twitter.com/Vffo1pkXJY — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 31, 2024

Mark Cuban proves once again he's a misogynist.



Using liberal logic, he's a threat to women everywhere. https://t.co/a4KzqCYxaI — Peter Djerf (@PeterDjerf) October 31, 2024

This is certainly news to all the hard working and bright women who voted for Trump over the years.

What is wrong with Kamala Harris and Democrats? How is attacking half of Americans a solid strategy days out from Election Day? https://t.co/4WTNgjH59z — Renae Eze (@RenaeEze) October 31, 2024

They are telling us what they truly think way too soon.

This is insane https://t.co/PStaNhgVJT — Macarena Martinez (@macamrtz) October 31, 2024

What a dope! I think @NikkiHaley more than qualifies as a strong and intelligent woman and she was just here in Pittsburgh last night. #HurricaneHaley https://t.co/5NPMfQ2fEx — Sam DeMarco 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@sdemarcoii) October 31, 2024

Would he say that to Haley's face?





The coup de grâce to the Harris campaign was just administered by @mcuban

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women — EVER. It's just that simple." https://t.co/uuD7FajEYw — PghCityGOPcommittee (@PGHGOPcommittee) October 31, 2024

Let's hope so.

They hate you. Unless you comply with them, they hate you. https://t.co/F7hwmaau9q — Uncle Milty’s Ghost (@his_eminence_j) October 31, 2024

They can't even hide it anymore.

Allow me to recap:



1. I’m a deplorable

2. I’m a Nazi

3. I’m garbage

4. I’m not strong or intelligent



Have I missed anything? The left knows what’s coming & they’re desperate. #TrumpVance2024 🇺🇸 — Amy T (@AmyNewt34095080) October 31, 2024

The list goes on and on. Don't despair! They will likely have many more names to call voters for Trump by November 5th.

Thanks Mark! Now in addition to calling half of the country garbage, you're calling every woman who supporting Trump stupid. You guys really don't get it do you? — Camille (@witheld_name) October 31, 2024

The only good people are him and his fellow elitists and their personal jets.

To: Marc Cuban:

Let me just blow that boat out of the water: I'm a woman. I'm a Mensan. I'm not garbage. I voted for Trump for the 3rd time. All you Democrats do is lie, lie, hate, hate, and lie and hate some more. — FieryElf✝️🇺🇲🙏🌵 (@fiery1357) October 31, 2024

This jackass is being controlled by somebody.



If it’s not some globalist/liberal/deep state entity, it’s the devil himself. — Jeff Rose 🇺🇸 (@JeffRoseTV) October 31, 2024

He wants to make sure he is invited to all the parties with all the fancy people.

Mark Cuban seriously destroyed his brand and credibility this election cycle!



It’s sad to see given the great work that he did on Shark Tank all of those years… — MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) October 31, 2024

It's a shame.

Biden and Cuban should be out there for five straight days!🤣🤣 — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) October 31, 2024

Yes, please! Send Biden and Cuban out on a nationwide tour for the next week. It will be perfect!