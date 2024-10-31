Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who Vote for Trump

Well, people really are exposing those deep dark thoughts they should have kept to themselves.
🚨Wow. Kamala Harris surrogate Marc Cuban just insulted every single woman in America who is supporting President Trump:— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 31, 2024
"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women — EVER. It's just that simple." pic.twitter.com/Vffo1pkXJY
Mark Cuban proves once again he's a misogynist.— Peter Djerf (@PeterDjerf) October 31, 2024
Using liberal logic, he's a threat to women everywhere. https://t.co/a4KzqCYxaI
This is certainly news to all the hard working and bright women who voted for Trump over the years.
What is wrong with Kamala Harris and Democrats? How is attacking half of Americans a solid strategy days out from Election Day? https://t.co/4WTNgjH59z— Renae Eze (@RenaeEze) October 31, 2024
They are telling us what they truly think way too soon.
This is insane https://t.co/PStaNhgVJT— Macarena Martinez (@macamrtz) October 31, 2024
What a dope! I think @NikkiHaley more than qualifies as a strong and intelligent woman and she was just here in Pittsburgh last night. #HurricaneHaley https://t.co/5NPMfQ2fEx— Sam DeMarco 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@sdemarcoii) October 31, 2024
Would he say that to Haley's face?
The coup de grâce to the Harris campaign was just administered by @mcuban— PghCityGOPcommittee (@PGHGOPcommittee) October 31, 2024
"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women — EVER. It's just that simple." https://t.co/uuD7FajEYw
Let's hope so.
They hate you. Unless you comply with them, they hate you. https://t.co/F7hwmaau9q— Uncle Milty’s Ghost (@his_eminence_j) October 31, 2024
They can't even hide it anymore.
Allow me to recap:— Amy T (@AmyNewt34095080) October 31, 2024
1. I’m a deplorable
2. I’m a Nazi
3. I’m garbage
4. I’m not strong or intelligent
Have I missed anything? The left knows what’s coming & they’re desperate. #TrumpVance2024 🇺🇸
The list goes on and on. Don't despair! They will likely have many more names to call voters for Trump by November 5th.
Thanks Mark! Now in addition to calling half of the country garbage, you're calling every woman who supporting Trump stupid. You guys really don't get it do you?— Camille (@witheld_name) October 31, 2024
The only good people are him and his fellow elitists and their personal jets.
To: Marc Cuban:— FieryElf✝️🇺🇲🙏🌵 (@fiery1357) October 31, 2024
Let me just blow that boat out of the water: I'm a woman. I'm a Mensan. I'm not garbage. I voted for Trump for the 3rd time. All you Democrats do is lie, lie, hate, hate, and lie and hate some more.
This jackass is being controlled by somebody.— Jeff Rose 🇺🇸 (@JeffRoseTV) October 31, 2024
If it’s not some globalist/liberal/deep state entity, it’s the devil himself.
He wants to make sure he is invited to all the parties with all the fancy people.
Mark Cuban seriously destroyed his brand and credibility this election cycle!— MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) October 31, 2024
It’s sad to see given the great work that he did on Shark Tank all of those years…
It's a shame.
Biden and Cuban should be out there for five straight days!🤣🤣— Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) October 31, 2024
Yes, please! Send Biden and Cuban out on a nationwide tour for the next week. It will be perfect!
