Marketing Win: Athletic Brand Has Women Celebrating States That Blocked the Biden Harris Title IX Rewrite

We rarely find social media marketing that works. We have NEVER written a story about a brand especially since neither this writer nor Salem Media are getting paid for giving them the additional exposure. Still, we saw this come across our FYP and we loved so many of the women joining in the initial request we wanted to pass it on to you.

Over 20 states have blocked the Title IX rewrite by @POTUS administration.



We’re winning.



Post a pic of you in your @xx_xyathletics gear and tag @JoeBiden and @VP to let them know that women deserve safety, privacy & fairness. We demand it.



Stand up. #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/wbPyhXS7T7 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 27, 2024

First of all, YAY to those states for standing up for girls in sports and we hope the rest of the states get it together and join them soon. Second, We have no idea what kind of products or quality XX-XY Athletics provides as a brand but the social media marketing is STRATEGIC & AMAZING.

Hey @JoeBiden @VP @usedgov

If you care about the SAFETY, MENTAL & PHYSICAL HEALTH OF WOMEN & GIRLS - you WILL STOP the ridiculous rewrite of TitleIX which effectively removes ALL rights from women & girls & gives them to men & boys. Do the right thing. #StandWithWomen https://t.co/7lxFYC4Ib9 pic.twitter.com/VQR2pZmLuz — Kim McGinnis Russell (@bfheartwarrior) July 27, 2024

Title IX was written for a reason and the fact Harris and Biden along with other Democrats want to pretend to be for women's rights but also want to destroy any hope of some girls in sports is a double standard that is dangerous and stupid. It must be pointed out. Even if it is done with some fantastic social media marketing by an athletic wear brand.

Stop Women’s Sports from being a back up plan for mediocre men @VP https://t.co/Y039HdO4M7 pic.twitter.com/VTDEPigDDt — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) July 27, 2024

If we could give her a 'Gold Medal' for Social Media posts, we would.

20 states, meanwhile @NewYorkStateAG has in mind amending New York’s constitution so we’ll have boys in girls sports forevermore



Out of step, way out https://t.co/mp3f1tEUyn — Catherine Johnson (@smarterparrot) July 27, 2024

Are any of us surprised that New York does not understand how to protect women in sports? They can not even protect women on the streets of New York City, much less try to protect women in the entire state.

*Snort* It might be a bit crass but we laughed and the privacy and safety concerns are not talked about nearly enough!

Simple and to the point. We love it!

It’s crazy that at present the other 30 aren’t screaming us too! — Duckdude (@Duckdude1973) July 27, 2024

It’s 25. Half. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 27, 2024

WE AGREE. We looked it up and 25 states ARE fighting the rewrite of Title IX, so half of the states have a conscious desire to protect girls and the other half do not. We can only hope the crazy half wakes up sooner rather than later.

We want to be sure to say, as we have many times, that protecting girls in sports from competing with and against biological males is NOT Transphobic. This writer has a lot of compassion for the trans community and we are not advocating any type of fear or hate toward people who are already having a very hard time. We can have compassion and care for the community and still want to protect biological women and their safety and privacy while competing in sports.



Protecting the hopes and dreams of girls to get scholarships and awards in sports is just plain common sense. There simply IS a biological difference in the anatomy of a person who was born as a biological male and one who was born as a biological female.

Protecting women and girls in sports is no longer just a desire, it has become a duty we owe to our daughters.

