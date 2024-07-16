CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at NAACP Convention

A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:15 PM on July 16, 2024
Twitchy

We all love it when Biden makes a speech because we know he is going to mess up or say something stupid. Well, he did not really mess up but he talked about his time as a Lifeguard again and he mentioned his best friend 'Mouse'. The replies were just what we needed at the end of a long day because we needed a laugh! ENJOY!

CORN POP could not be reached for comment but people really wanted to talk about him!


Gotta love it. We bet Biden was NEVER invited to the barbecue!

If Joe Biden thought Sesame Street had some votes to buy the location of the story would change for sure!

Joe tells so many stories. We think every one of them showed up in the replies and it is GLORIOUS!

EW. Every time we hear the leg hair thing it makes us want to throw up a little. It is still funny though.

Everyone knows Joe Biden lies just to be lying and he has done it his entire life. The important thing is that we point and laugh at him when he does it.

He has mentioned 'Mouse' before so it is not a NEW one, but we are happy to laugh and laugh and laugh some more.

The whole time we were writing this piece the only thing we could think of was, RUN JOE RUN! We hope this man stays in the race. we need 3 more months of laughter.

