CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at NAACP Convention

We all love it when Biden makes a speech because we know he is going to mess up or say something stupid. Well, he did not really mess up but he talked about his time as a Lifeguard again and he mentioned his best friend 'Mouse'. The replies were just what we needed at the end of a long day because we needed a laugh! ENJOY!

WATCH: Biden says his best friend was ’Mouse’ when he was a “lifeguard in the projects.”



pic.twitter.com/NPvJB83Kg5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 16, 2024

CORN POP could not be reached for comment but people really wanted to talk about him!

Cornpop hardest hit. — Joanne Griffin (@ReformedArgghh) July 16, 2024





Mouse is Corn Pop's second cousin on his Mom's side. — CALAMITY 🔊JAYNE (@AJCALAMITY) July 16, 2024

Gotta love it. We bet Biden was NEVER invited to the barbecue!

Corn pop and Mouse.



Were the projects off of Sesame Street?

Good lord. 🤦‍♂️ — Final Cut MI🇺🇲 (@FinalCutTile) July 16, 2024

If Joe Biden thought Sesame Street had some votes to buy the location of the story would change for sure!

The Mouse/Cornpop Wars was a turbulent time in early Delaware history. https://t.co/9GSbuF1uZg — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) July 16, 2024

Cornpop shanked Mouse. Very sad. https://t.co/JipqrdCUvt — Lizzy Lou Who 🪻 (@_wintergirl93) July 16, 2024

Mouse killed Cornpop!



Demand justice for Cornpop.#Justice4Cornpop — Ben (@AndStrats) July 17, 2024

Does this story end with "Mouse" being eaten by cannibals just like Joe's uncle?? — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) July 16, 2024

Joe tells so many stories. We think every one of them showed up in the replies and it is GLORIOUS!

Did he do the part about how all the Black kids liked playing with his leg hairs, again? — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) July 16, 2024

Did Mouse have blond leg hair too? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 16, 2024

EW. Every time we hear the leg hair thing it makes us want to throw up a little. It is still funny though.

Joe Biden was never in the projects — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 16, 2024

Everyone knows Joe Biden lies just to be lying and he has done it his entire life. The important thing is that we point and laugh at him when he does it.

BREAKING: more imaginary friends have surfaced https://t.co/UvDGr8T0rY — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) July 17, 2024

Here is a new lie/story told by Biden trying to connect with his audience.



Do you think they bought it? I don't. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) July 16, 2024

He has mentioned 'Mouse' before so it is not a NEW one, but we are happy to laugh and laugh and laugh some more.

The whole time we were writing this piece the only thing we could think of was, RUN JOE RUN! We hope this man stays in the race. we need 3 more months of laughter.

