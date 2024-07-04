Another Biden Interview Fumble: He's Proud to Be 'The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President'

And the hits just keep coming for President Biden. He fumbled another interview with his inability to keep his words straight. This time he seems to say he is proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black President.

Biden tells a Philadelphia radio station that he's "proud" to be "the first black woman to serve with a black president" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kP5J7Q9lYy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

Joe needs to just stop talking. He should really take a play out of his boom from 2020 and hide in his basement. Do not be surprised if a new pandemic is being doctored up to make that happen.

Get the hook, drag him off the stage, the show is over. — Puddintane (@imwren) July 4, 2024

It is not looking great. It is like in a movie when something is going bad and every time they try to fix it, it gets worse. He should stop trying to fix it. Don't get us wrong, we want him to be the nominee and keep running. We are just saying if the campaign had any sense whatsoever they would stop talking. Period.

That should seal the trans vote. — edgiesversion 24ElectionMatters (@edgiesversion) July 4, 2024

OK. That is funny. We do not care who you are. That is flipping hilarious.

Well, up until a few moments ago he had this as his profile background!

He’s so confused! pic.twitter.com/O5tATTWzji — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) July 4, 2024

He is confused about so much. Look, Leftists are wild, we do not think they will go that far but the sad thing is, we would not be surprised. Satire is hardly possible anymore. LOL

Well he does refer to himself as “the token black” pic.twitter.com/EO6Wf5TpHK — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 4, 2024

Just more proof that Joe Biden was and has always been the type of person who will say and do anything to move forward in politics.

That Stephanopus interview is going to be sliced and spliced like a smoked salmon. — The Honker (@Honker0) July 4, 2024

It will. He can no longer do live talks. Everyone knows it.

Oh that’s the jet lag talking — Cassie Nguyen (@azn_chic) July 4, 2024

Jet lag and a cold and needing more sleep. They will use any excuse they can think of at this point.

He’s sharp. Simply has a cold and stuttering problem. It was windy when he fell. What the heck? The liberal media has been covering for him. https://t.co/MzfaipsQmN — Jerry Isbell (@BeaversBend) July 4, 2024

The media has proven to be nothing but an arm of the Left. If people did not know it before. They better know it now.

Was this Interview held between the hours of 10am-4pm? https://t.co/6hqOsOojQC — Kate🇺🇸 (@KateDAgostino2) July 4, 2024

HA! One thing is for certain, Trump needs to insist the next debate, if Joe is still in the race, is held at 9 pm again.

It was just one bad debate Obama said. This man has the nuke codes 😬 https://t.co/cSsjPbyM2t — Tracie James (@TracieJames777) July 4, 2024

We think it is obvious to everyone it is NOT just one bad moment or just one bad debate. It is clear this man should not be running and he should not even be in charge at this moment. We can only hope that people see this and make the right choice in November.

Keep him on the interview circuit Democrats! Run Joe Run!

