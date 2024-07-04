A Profile of President Biden Said Friends Were Shocked He Couldn't Remember Their...
Another Biden Interview Fumble: He's Proud to Be 'The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President'

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:30 PM on July 04, 2024
Twitchy

And the hits just keep coming for President Biden. He fumbled another interview with his inability to keep his words straight. This time he seems to say he is proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black President.

Joe needs to just stop talking. He should really take a play out of his boom from 2020 and hide in his basement. Do not be surprised if a new pandemic is being doctored up to make that happen.

It is not looking great. It is like in a movie when something is going bad and every time they try to fix it, it gets worse. He should stop trying to fix it. Don't get us wrong, we want him to be the nominee and keep running. We are just saying if the campaign had any sense whatsoever they would stop talking. Period.

OK. That is funny. We do not care who you are. That is flipping hilarious.

He is confused about so much. Look, Leftists are wild, we do not think they will go that far but the sad thing is, we would not be surprised. Satire is hardly possible anymore. LOL

Oof: SEE the Absolutely Brutal Cover the Economist Ran, When Calling for Biden to Step Down
Aaron Walker
Just more proof that Joe Biden was and has always been the type of person who will say and do anything to move forward in politics.

It will. He can no longer do live talks. Everyone knows it.

Jet lag and a cold and needing more sleep. They will use any excuse they can think of at this point.

The media has proven to be nothing but an arm of the Left. If people did not know it before. They better know it now.

HA! One thing is for certain, Trump needs to insist the next debate, if Joe is still in the race, is held at 9 pm again.

We think it is obvious to everyone it is NOT just one bad moment or just one bad debate. It is clear this man should not be running and he should not even be in charge at this moment. We can only hope that people see this and make the right choice in November.

Keep him on the interview circuit Democrats! Run Joe Run!

