Even Elmo Sending Love Turns Leftists Into Lamenting Lunatics

Elmo decided to send everyone a lot of love and hearts on X and you would think that is just short and sweet and people should say 'Aww cute, thanks buddy!' but NOPE it is 2024 and people are insane so instead of just love, and hearts you got those people who just have to make everything political.

We get it. Sometimes it is just funny and we make jokes on social media about politics all of the time, we literally write articles all day with jokes about politics but for some reason when the Left does it, it just seems unhinged. Maybe because it is never really funny, they just seem sad and lonely

Elmo is sending lots of ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

And here is some more just in case! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Elmo (@elmo) July 2, 2024

Awww, That is cute! Thanks, Buddy! *Carries on with our day like a normal human*

Cue Leftists!

Love is not enough Elmo, we need to pack the courts https://t.co/74AG2zJp4D — Ash Parrish (@adashtra) July 2, 2024

I don’t need your hearts Elmo, I need you expand the Court https://t.co/JeGCmZgao2 — Noah (@NoahhbyNature) July 2, 2024

Yes, of course, court packing is a brilliant idea. There can be 20 Leftist judges and eventually when there is another Republican they can have about 25 judges and we will get to the point where we have 500 justices and it will only take 251 to get a majority! We LOVE how well thought out that idea went.

Thanks, Elmo. But we really need:



less-corrupt politicians 🙅‍♂️

Affordable housing 🏠

Strong union jobs 🦺

Clean environment 🌎

Quality education 📚

Stronger Communities 💪



Should I go on?… https://t.co/VCP7sL4aG0 — Nick Hubbell (@NickHubbell65) July 2, 2024

Nick's bio says he is a Dem nominee for Ohio. We believe it because that tweet is so sad and ridiculous, that he should fit right in. It is a perfect Lefty formula. It just lists things without offering any real solutions and that is always the first step for a good Leftist. The full process is: Say we need change to things, offer no solutions for making the change, make up something on the fly and throw money at it, then act surprised when your crappy idea with no real basis in logic has unintended consequences and then blame those bad consequences on the Right.

Can you tell we are kind of over the Whining and carrying on of the past few days?

Elmo has read the Supreme Court documents too it would seem https://t.co/ai8uT5suJO — me jaspresso (@JamieKM16) July 2, 2024

Make no mistake, this is Elmo directly responding to the immunity case. https://t.co/dZdKyhK9um — Nick ✨ (@slothropsmap) July 2, 2024

OK, Nick. We will grant you that Sesame Street can be a little Left-leaning but can't Elmo just want to love people?

Waiting for Jordan Peterson to say something unhinged in the QRTs https://t.co/tUdejYDqVX — fallonturing.bsky.social 🇵🇸♿✡️🏳️‍🌈(comms clsd) (@crippledcommie) July 2, 2024

We did not see any Right Leaning accounts on the tweet. It looked like it was either some sweet thank yous or the weirdos making it about Lefty politics. What is new in the world, right?

Our reality is so bad that Elmo is trying to protect us from the Supreme Court. https://t.co/5XuX4Ei2pq — Sara Gibson (@SaraBGibson) July 2, 2024

Oh wait.



Can we just ask Elmo to fire and replace the Supreme Court now?



Makes about as much sense as anything else that's happening. https://t.co/ODY8QvJucO — Lani Diane Rich (@LaniDianeRich) July 2, 2024

Why do all of the Leftists think that the Supreme Court decisions were so bad? None of them are bad at all. Twitchy has covered the Chevron and Immunity case decisions pretty thoroughly, and you can read them for yourself and make a decision.

The thing that stood out most was how very original they all were. The Left apparently can not meme, have original thoughts, or just accept happy thoughts. We are not surprised. Are you?

