Trump's Proposal on Tax-Free Tips Is Good Policy and Good Politics
TikToker Gets Mad Doctor Told her to Lose Weight, Calls It 'Fatphobia' and...
Hoo Boy: Briahna Joy Gray, Who Denies Hamas Raped Israeli Women, Believes Israel...
It's Not About 'Zionism': Jewish Family Attacked at NY Elementary School Graduation
Far Left Radical and Biden Administration Associate Communications Director Tries to Bury...
You Don't Hate Journos Enough: New York Magazine Celebrates Aaron Bushnell as 'Antiwar...
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'President Biden's Wide-Open Border'
Kamala Harris Campaigns for Trump by Posting All the Awesome Ways He'll Uphold...
Sen. Marco Rubio: 'Future Generations Will Look Back on Dobbs As a Great...
JK Rowling Responds to Party Leader Following Her Criticism of Labour As Being...
Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in...
Mark Cuban, Who Likes to Remind Us Constantly How Smart He Is, Gets...

Riley Gaines and Others DESTROY Nancy Pelosi Over Her Title IX Celebration Post

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:00 AM on June 24, 2024
AngieArtist

Democrats love to pretend they are the PARTY FOR WOMEN so of course Nancy Pelosi took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about how Democrats support women and want to celebrate the anniversary of Title IX.

Title IX has been talked about a lot lately since Biden has been trying to modify it by finalizing a rule to allow trans athletes to compete in women's sports. You can read about how the Independent Woman's Forum is fighting that rule here.

Here is Nancy Pelosi pretending the Democrats are still fighting for women:

*Insert Eye Roll* We are so done with the Left. Can they just stop? We know they can not, they lie about everything and honestly, we don't think they can help themselves. It is natural to them now, because they have been doing it for so long, they could not be honest about who they are and what they support if they tried.

Users on X were not letting Nancy get away with the lies this time around. Most notable among them was swimmer and outspoken advocate for removing trans athletes from women's sports, Riley Gaines.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
YESSS!!!! Standing ovation for Riley, please. We love to see someone just telling it like it is. Shouting it loud and proud! We have said it in many of our articles and we are sure we will say it in many more, but if it were not for double standards, the Left would have no standards at all. Hypocrisy is their love language.

Riley found a lot of support.

We do not have to imagine it. They are doing it in our faces every single day!

We don't but it seems a lot of Leftists 'conveniently' forget a lot of what their party does and Gen Z voters like the David Hogg's pretend it never happened to begin with so they don't have to forget it. 

WOW! We have never heard it stated so articulately. That needs to be bookmarked so we can use it in future X debates. FANTASTIC and true!

ALL Democrats should take a seat when talking about Women's Rights in 2024 but they won't. They will keep telling girls that if they can't kill an unborn child in the womb right up until the second it is born then the Right is stripping away their rights and many will keep falling for it.

Many others called Nancy out on her tweet as well.

*snort* We had to add a little humor to this article even though it is worthy of getting some righteous anger from all of us. It is always nice to laugh at how stupid they are as well.

We always love to see that question to the Left when they try to talk about women's rights. We have never seen a Leftist answer it though. Wonder why ...

He did and they do seem to hate women.

BINGO! We wanted to give everyone a standing ovation! Each person told Nancy to take a seat and it was glorious! 

Maybe Nancy could start celebrating Title IX next year by looking around and admitting that her party threw women and girls under the bus a long time ago. We know that will never happen, but it should.

===================================================================
RELATED: Wholesome Politics? Young Trump Supporter in Tears After Meeting His Idol
VIP: Kermit Versus Kamala Could Give Us a Vice Presidential Debate Worth Watching
Wax Is Whack: Canada Fines Business Owner 35k for Refusing to Wax Male Genitalia
===================================================================


Tags: DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI SPORTS WOMEN'S RIGHTS TITLE IX TRANS WOMAN

