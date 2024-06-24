Riley Gaines and Others DESTROY Nancy Pelosi Over Her Title IX Celebration Post

Democrats love to pretend they are the PARTY FOR WOMEN so of course Nancy Pelosi took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about how Democrats support women and want to celebrate the anniversary of Title IX.

Title IX has been talked about a lot lately since Biden has been trying to modify it by finalizing a rule to allow trans athletes to compete in women's sports. You can read about how the Independent Woman's Forum is fighting that rule here.

Here is Nancy Pelosi pretending the Democrats are still fighting for women:

Today we celebrate 52 years of Title IX: an historic achievement that transformed the meaning of equality and opportunity in and out of the classroom.



House Democrats remain hard at work to level the playing field for women & girls because when women succeed, America succeeds! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 23, 2024

*Insert Eye Roll* We are so done with the Left. Can they just stop? We know they can not, they lie about everything and honestly, we don't think they can help themselves. It is natural to them now, because they have been doing it for so long, they could not be honest about who they are and what they support if they tried.

Users on X were not letting Nancy get away with the lies this time around. Most notable among them was swimmer and outspoken advocate for removing trans athletes from women's sports, Riley Gaines.

Don't let them virtue signal. These are the same people who have effectively betrayed women by abolishing Title IX & its original intent.



Call out the hypocrisy. @TheDemocrats, the mask is off, and we see you. https://t.co/QBn2RZKR0m — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 23, 2024

YESSS!!!! Standing ovation for Riley, please. We love to see someone just telling it like it is. Shouting it loud and proud! We have said it in many of our articles and we are sure we will say it in many more, but if it were not for double standards, the Left would have no standards at all. Hypocrisy is their love language.

Riley found a lot of support.

Yes…democrats can’t lie to most of us! pic.twitter.com/1aoDb6pfNb — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) June 23, 2024

We do not have to imagine it. They are doing it in our faces every single day!

We don't but it seems a lot of Leftists 'conveniently' forget a lot of what their party does and Gen Z voters like the David Hogg's pretend it never happened to begin with so they don't have to forget it.

Leftists _never_ truly cared about any person or issue. Their only goal is to exploit the plight of others to serve their only interest, which is acquiring power. This is just more proof! — Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo) June 24, 2024

WOW! We have never heard it stated so articulately. That needs to be bookmarked so we can use it in future X debates. FANTASTIC and true!

Seriously@SpeakerPelosi

Maybe you should just sit this one outhttps://t.co/COd1vvF5US — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 24, 2024

ALL Democrats should take a seat when talking about Women's Rights in 2024 but they won't. They will keep telling girls that if they can't kill an unborn child in the womb right up until the second it is born then the Right is stripping away their rights and many will keep falling for it.

Many others called Nancy out on her tweet as well.

On behalf of my daughter (below, a high school swimmer & record holder) and all other girls who play sports, thank you. pic.twitter.com/u2jxUkAo3y — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 23, 2024

*snort* We had to add a little humor to this article even though it is worthy of getting some righteous anger from all of us. It is always nice to laugh at how stupid they are as well.

What is a woman? — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) June 23, 2024

We always love to see that question to the Left when they try to talk about women's rights. We have never seen a Leftist answer it though. Wonder why ...

Biden changed the rules of Title IX to include protection for gender-identity, which in turn facilitates sex-based discrimination against women.



Why do you hate women? — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) June 23, 2024

He did and they do seem to hate women.

Except the Biden T9 you support takes those rights away from women and gives them to men claiming to be women.



And that’s not even discussing the unconstitutional destruction of basic due process rights https://t.co/egtNsiS0nU — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) June 23, 2024

BINGO! We wanted to give everyone a standing ovation! Each person told Nancy to take a seat and it was glorious!

Maybe Nancy could start celebrating Title IX next year by looking around and admitting that her party threw women and girls under the bus a long time ago. We know that will never happen, but it should.

