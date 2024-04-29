LET'S GO: Independent Women's Forum Files Lawsuit Against Biden's Title IX Rewrite

We knew this was coming, and we're glad it did.

The Independent Women's Forum has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, following the rewrite of Title IX rules that gut women's sports, makes women vulnerable in their locker rooms, opens up their scholarships and sports to men, and makes them targets for punishment if they 'harass' a trans woman.

The Biden Title IX rule is unlawful. We just sued on behalf of female athletes and students who have been stripped of dignity, opportunity, and a voice. Because words have meaning, we will win. @iwf pic.twitter.com/sqjhgH1h0b — May Mailman (@MayMailman) April 29, 2024

More from the IWF:

Today, female college athletes, college students, parents, and state attorneys general filed a blockbuster lawsuit against the Biden administration’s illegal Title IX regulation. The recently announced regulation upends the 1972 Title IX law, which forbids discrimination against women and girls, including by providing males access to girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms and requiring speech codes that indoctrinate young students with gender ideology. The regulation also ends basic due process rights owed every student by limiting individuals accused of sexual harassment from defending themselves. The lawsuit was filed by Independent Women’s Forum (IWF), Parents Defending Education, Speech First, and the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. Riley Gaines, former 12-time All-American swimmer at the University of Kentucky and Independent Women’s Forum ambassador, said: “Women and men are equal, but we are not the same. Sex does not equal gender identity, but according to the Biden administration’s illegal and discriminatory new Omnibus Title IX rule, it is perfectly acceptable to strip away the sole purpose of Title IX – to provide equal opportunity for women under the law. Now, protections meant for women under the country’s landmark sex equality law have been eliminated. I have no doubt that we will not only win this lawsuit but also expose how anti-woman this president and his administration truly are.”

Good. We hope this rewrite of the rules gets thrown out by the courts. But we fully expect it will go all the way to SCOTUS.

Thank you, May, and all of your incredible colleagues. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) April 29, 2024

We are so grateful.

You are awesome! Keep fighting for these athletes, May! — MVincentcs (@mcsracic) April 29, 2024

This is awesome. They are awesome.

Please

Don’t forget the 1000s of wrongly persecuted men discarded over exaggerated and false allegations — NoMasMentiras (@Mas22No57067) April 29, 2024

That's also part of this Title IX rewrite that needs to be addressed.

Biden’s Title IX regs are unlawful, unconstitutional, and against the plain meaning of the word “sex.” We will be asking the court to strike them down. https://t.co/X3t3amxo9N — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 29, 2024

And strike them down they should.

Very exciting

🚨 🚨 Title IX Lawsuit just dropped https://t.co/EJqzu0GPBd — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) April 29, 2024

And we are going to follow it every step of the way.

YES!! Thank you @MayMailman and @IWF for defending women and standing up for common sense!! https://t.co/vqjYu5ERzR — Macy Gunnell (@MacyGunnell) April 29, 2024

Common sense and women's rights.

We still have those, after all.

👏👏Protect women and girls! https://t.co/J2bYDlyTYT — She questions everything (@Reunioninfrance) April 29, 2024

This shouldn't be a controversial statement, and yet it is.

Quite the coalition.

Biden is losing the normal woman vote. — ᔕT〇ᖇMiＮ (@St0rMin) April 29, 2024

We certainly hope so.

I never thought I’d see the day parents, women, and athletes have to sue the “Party of Women” for changing the definition of women to include men: https://t.co/cu1jXkgKmG — Anna Hoffman ™️ (@shoesonplease) April 29, 2024

And the 'Party of Women' will pander hard for our votes in November.

Remember this when you go to the polls.

The Democrat party hates you, and only wants your vote.

Rev your engines.

We'll keep an eye on this as it makes its way through the courts and we'll keep you posted.