LET'S GO: Independent Women's Forum Files Lawsuit Against Biden's Title IX Rewrite

Amy Curtis  |  4:45 PM on April 29, 2024
Sarah D.

We knew this was coming, and we're glad it did.

The Independent Women's Forum has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, following the rewrite of Title IX rules that gut women's sports, makes women vulnerable in their locker rooms, opens up their scholarships and sports to men, and makes them targets for punishment if they 'harass' a trans woman. 

More from the IWF:

Today, female college athletes, college students, parents, and state attorneys general filed a blockbuster lawsuit against the Biden administration’s illegal Title IX regulation. The recently announced regulation upends the 1972 Title IX law, which forbids discrimination against women and girls, including by providing males access to girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms and requiring speech codes that indoctrinate young students with gender ideology. The regulation also ends basic due process rights owed every student by limiting individuals accused of sexual harassment from defending themselves.

The lawsuit was filed by Independent Women’s Forum (IWF), Parents Defending Education, Speech First, and the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.  

Riley Gaines, former 12-time All-American swimmer at the University of Kentucky and Independent Women’s Forum ambassador, said: “Women and men are equal, but we are not the same. Sex does not equal gender identity, but according to the Biden administration’s illegal and discriminatory new Omnibus Title IX rule, it is perfectly acceptable to strip away the sole purpose of Title IX – to provide equal opportunity for women under the law. Now, protections meant for women under the country’s landmark sex equality law have been eliminated. I have no doubt that we will not only win this lawsuit but also expose how anti-woman this president and his administration truly are.”

Good. We hope this rewrite of the rules gets thrown out by the courts. But we fully expect it will go all the way to SCOTUS.

We are so grateful.

This is awesome. They are awesome.

That's also part of this Title IX rewrite that needs to be addressed.

And strike them down they should.

Very exciting

And we are going to follow it every step of the way.

Common sense and women's rights.

We still have those, after all.

This shouldn't be a controversial statement, and yet it is.

Quite the coalition.

We certainly hope so.

And the 'Party of Women' will pander hard for our votes in November.

Remember this when you go to the polls.

The Democrat party hates you, and only wants your vote.

Rev your engines.

We'll keep an eye on this as it makes its way through the courts and we'll keep you posted.

