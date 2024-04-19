Riley Gaines Calls Biden Out for 'Officially Abolishing Title IX As We Know It' Point by Damning Point

As Democrats try pretending they are the party of 'women' by fighting for the right to murder the unborn, we hope women are paying attention to what is really going on behind the scenes and that the Biden administration is the most sexist, patriarchal admin ... EVER.

They just nuked Title IX.

Riley Gaines called them all out:

The Biden Admin has just officially abolished Title IX as we knew it. Now, sex = gender identity.



In a nutshell, the new rewrite means:

- men can take academic AND athletic scholarships from women

- men will have FULL access to bathrooms, locker rooms, etc

- men could be… pic.twitter.com/JfQVI9Yfph — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 19, 2024

She continues:

- men could be housed in dorm rooms with women - students and faculty MUST compel their speech by requiring the use of preferred pronouns If the guidelines above are ignored or even questioned, then YOU can be charged with harassment.

Biden cares more about mentally unwell men who think they're women than they do actual women.

Wow.

On the new Title IX rule that dropped at 5am this morning:



There’s a reason this new rule was delayed again and again: the Biden administration knew that it was stretching the law beyond its breaking point. At a time when American higher education is in crisis, with a drastic… — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) April 19, 2024

From the post:

All of this is the continuation of the subversion of the core mission of schools and universities to seek truth and develop human knowledge, and of classical liberal values like free speech, due process, and equality under the law. This rule aims to inculcate radical change in American society.



It’s bad law, bad policy, and a continuation of a broader shift from education to activism.

If it's bad law then Biden is all over and behind it.

Wait, that was a bad visual.

Apologies.

Democrats hate women and actively support males taking over female sports. pic.twitter.com/MarVYU2E0f — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) April 19, 2024

And will white, overly pampered, suburban women stop voting for Democrats knowing this??? Doubt it — Jesse Burkhart (@JesseBurkhart7) April 19, 2024

Nope. Because abortion is the most important thing to progressive, white, overly pampered, suburban women.

This comes as the rest of the world is digesting the Cass Report, which showed how little scientific evidence there is for the claims of benefit for gender affirming care.



This inversion of Title IX is out of step with both the science and public sentiment. — David McCune (@davidemccune) April 19, 2024

It's out of step with REALITY.

