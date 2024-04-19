Riley Gaines Calls Biden Out for 'Officially Abolishing Title IX As We Know It' Point by Damning Point

Hawley Lights a Fire Under Mayorkas, Leaves Him Sweating After Fiery Exchange
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on April 19, 2024
Twitter

As Democrats try pretending they are the party of 'women' by fighting for the right to murder the unborn, we hope women are paying attention to what is really going on behind the scenes and that the Biden administration is the most sexist, patriarchal admin ... EVER.

They just nuked Title IX.

Riley Gaines called them all out:

She continues:

- men could be housed in dorm rooms with women

- students and faculty MUST compel their speech by requiring the use of preferred pronouns

If the guidelines above are ignored or even questioned, then YOU can be charged with harassment.

Biden cares more about mentally unwell men who think they're women than they do actual women.

Wow.

From the post:

All of this is the continuation of the subversion of the core mission of schools and universities to seek truth and develop human knowledge, and of classical liberal values like free speech, due process, and equality under the law. This rule aims to inculcate radical change in American society. 

It’s bad law, bad policy, and a continuation of a broader shift from education to activism.

If it's bad law then Biden is all over and behind it.

Wait, that was a bad visual.

Apologies.

Nope. Because abortion is the most important thing to progressive, white, overly pampered, suburban women.

It's out of step with REALITY.

======================================================================

