WOW! Antisemite Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: Ilhan Omar's 'Psycho Daughter' Suspended From Barnard

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ilhan Omar has a psycho daughter who's been suspended from Barnard for her Hamas activism and has a Soviet hammer and sickle emoji in her bio? Oh, and pronouns? Say it isn't so! Surely, her well-balanced, kind, tolerant, accepting mother would never have influenced such hateful, repugnant behavior against the Jews.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we can only fake it for so long ... that was almost painful for us.

Welp, sounds like Omar's daughter is a lot like her mother.

Heh.

From The New York Post:

The daughter of US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Isra Hirsi, revealed Thursday she has been suspended from Barnard College over her involvement in anti-Israel protests on Columbia University’s campus.

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Hirsi wrote on X.

“I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.”

Solidarity.

Right.

So, is this daughter from Ilhan's fake husband? We've sort of lost count at this point.

We had a similar reaction.

Probably.

So very brave.

Even stunning.

Oh, wait. No.

