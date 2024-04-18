Tucker Carlson Says Red States Produce 'Dumbest, Most Liberal Republicans' and Dan Crenshaw Can't DEEEAL

WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lyin...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Tucker Carlson calls it like he sees it, even if some people may not agree with him. Add Jesse Kelly to the mix and you have one big ol' ball of DGAF energy talking about politics and pulling zero punches when it comes to Republicans failing their constituents.

Like Dan Crenshaw and John Cornyn.

Watch:

Seems Dan isn't all that happy with Tucker and Jesse calling him out:

Awww, poor baby.

If he thought Tucker and Jesse were brutal, he had another thing coming ... the pushback on his post is impressive.

Remember when we used to write about Dan Crenshaw because he said or did something awesome? Yeah, we miss those days.

Seems like fair questions.

Why is he ok with spying on the voters who put him in office?

And that's the most painful truth of all.

For Dan.

JESSE KELLY RED STATES TRUMP TUCKER CARLSON DAN CRENSHAW

