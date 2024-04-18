Tucker Carlson Says Red States Produce 'Dumbest, Most Liberal Republicans' and Dan Crenshaw Can't DEEEAL

Tucker Carlson calls it like he sees it, even if some people may not agree with him. Add Jesse Kelly to the mix and you have one big ol' ball of DGAF energy talking about politics and pulling zero punches when it comes to Republicans failing their constituents.

Advertisement

Like Dan Crenshaw and John Cornyn.

Watch:

Ep. 95 Why do the reddest states produce the dumbest, most liberal Republicans? Why aren’t John Cornyn and Dan Crenshaw bagging groceries at Walmart? Jesse Kelly has thought about this. pic.twitter.com/7t5Rrma8HF — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 17, 2024

Seems Dan isn't all that happy with Tucker and Jesse calling him out:

Why aren’t you bagging groceries in Moscow? https://t.co/2lXWalQlGi — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 17, 2024

Awww, poor baby.

If he thought Tucker and Jesse were brutal, he had another thing coming ... the pushback on his post is impressive.

Why aren’t you defending the constitution? pic.twitter.com/LEJcn3uiEo — Ian Carroll (@Cancelcloco) April 18, 2024

Crenshaw claimed that the Intelligence officials who lied to get Biden elected didn't matter because they were "retired"



He failed to mention that FIVE of those Intelligence officials were former CIA Directors.



Tucker posted the tape. Now Dan's mad.https://t.co/a6XQM0Wg3v — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 17, 2024

I think it now makes sense why you said intelligence agencies do not use social media to manipulate the American public…



Because you are the intelligence that uses social media to manipulate the American public.#RINOCrenshaw pic.twitter.com/V7qLhKFJEX — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 18, 2024

Remember when we used to write about Dan Crenshaw because he said or did something awesome? Yeah, we miss those days.

Why are you dead set on funding a nation that even the New York Times and Reuters acknowledge allowed Nazis to openly serve in their military in an unwinnable war? Why do you lie and say FISA is about fentanyl and twists instead of supporting controlling our borders which would… — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) April 18, 2024

Seems like fair questions.

Why aren’t you on the Ukrainian eastern border? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 18, 2024

You’re an embarrassment to conservatives — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 18, 2024

Why do you hate the American people and the voters who put you into office? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 17, 2024

Why is he ok with spying on the voters who put him in office?

No one trusts you anymore! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 17, 2024

And that's the most painful truth of all.

For Dan.

======================================================================

Related:

Ya' LOVE to See It! NPR CEO Now Losing Support From the LEFT and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Screenshots)

Advertisement

Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)

Rachel Maddow Accidentally Comes SO CLOSE to Figuring Out Why They're Targeting Trump NOW (Watch)

Hakeem Jeffries' Tone-Deaf Dig at Trump About How NO ONE is Above the Law Does NOT Go As He Planned

J.K. Rowling Pulls ZERO PUNCHES in Straight-Fire Thread DEFENDING Detransitioners from Trans Activists

======================================================================