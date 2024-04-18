Ya' LOVE to See It! NPR CEO Now Losing Support From the LEFT and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Screenshots)

NPR's CEO Katherine Maher has had a terrible, horrible, no-good very BAD week ... and then some. We expected the Right to be outraged about her obvious bias and woke tweets from the past, especially after NPR suspended the whistleblower without pay.

Who eventually quit.

But what we did not expect was to see the Left angry at NPR and Maher as well.

It's almost, refreshing.

Here are the top NYT "reader picks" on the NPR scandal. Katherine Maher is rapidly losing support on the Left. pic.twitter.com/bx0tX3TVqu — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 16, 2024

Shocking, right?

her naked hatred of males and heterosexuals is not a good look for 2024 — Crime data analytics (@California__Cri) April 16, 2024

Berliner was giving progressives an out, and they’re taking it.

They knew perfectly well that NPR was beyond biased but they didn’t care because it was cool. It’s no longer cool.

But they can never admit they were wrong. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) April 17, 2024

THIS one stands out to me: pic.twitter.com/d4QIzIXrlZ — Olivia P. Walker (@olivia_p_walker) April 16, 2024

This is an excellent point. Things were bad on the Left already, especially after Trump beat Hilldawg in 2016, but between the lockdowns and Floyd ... it was like dumping gasoline on a dumpster fire.

An easy place to start would be to give @brithume 2 hours every Friday to critique selected NPR pieces for the week. Just that small step would provide some alternate perspective. I suggested this our local affiliate CEO 15 years ago. He said it would never fly. — withsomerespect (@withsomerespect) April 16, 2024

We could totally get behind that.

I used to love NPR, especially the McNeill-Lehrer report. Often contributed, and loved the music and history specials. Such a loss to see the unrelenting bias. Tax payer dollars should not be used for such one sided opinions. — George Hill (@gghill1) April 16, 2024

Wonder if losing listeners will wake NPR up?

Sadly, probably not.

