David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump BACKFIRES Hilariously (on Joe)

Awww, look at that. David Frum is trying to give Joe Biden and Democrats some cover because they know Ol' Joe can't possibly debate Donald Trump on live television. If we're being honest, however, we know he couldn't debate Trump if the questions were pre-recorded and his answers were edited to make him sound less like a frazzled, angry train wreck.

Advertisement

Frum seems to think Biden is above debating evil, DEFENDANT Trump. Or at least that's what he wants us to believe.

You know, the defendant Biden's DOJ has been targeting.

Ahem.

Latest in @TheAtlantic : Why President Biden should not do a TV debate alongside Defendant Trump https://t.co/8yS3ZY7TBS — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 16, 2024

Oh good, a thread.

Yesterday, a consortium of networks published a statement urging Biden to debate Trump on their platforms. In @TheAtlantic I argue that a president should not do joint appearances with people indicted for violent crimes against the US Constitution. https://t.co/8yS3ZY7TBS — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 16, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy cow.

American institutions have a hard time absorbing that one of the great parties is about to nominate for president a violent criminal against the Constitution. How are voters supposed to understand how wrong this is if it's not treated as a wrong? Latest https://t.co/8yS3ZY7TBS — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 16, 2024

Violent? Criminal? WHAT?

Dude.

A major-party presidential candidate is under criminal indictment for trying to overthrow the Constitution. President Biden should respond to an invitation to debate Trump as President Lincoln would have responded to an invitation to debate Jefferson Davis. — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 16, 2024

Bro, we all know he's under criminal indictment because our legal system is being weaponized by a bunch of authoritarian a-holes, but hey, nice try.

You can dress it up into a principled stance, but we all know it's because he's old and can't do it. — Holden (@Holden114) April 16, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Because @JoeBiden has dementia and can barely read off a teleprompter? God forbid he think out loud for fear that he makes up some new wild claim like he cured diphtheria. — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) April 16, 2024

This. ^

Indeed we do.

Biden wouldn't be able to make it through without sounding like a bumbling mess 🤣

Keep carrying g water for him tho — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) April 16, 2024

Advertisement

It's what Frum does best.

======================================================================

Related:

OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas a 'Disgrace' and ROFL

POPCORN! Climate Change Loons Protest Outside Kamala Harris' CA Home and It's GLORIOUS (LOL-WATCH)

Adam Schiff-For-Brains Tries Taunting Trump Over His First Day in Court and WOW Was THAT Ever DUMB

BOMBSHELL: Check Out Flyer Distributed at a Mexican NGO Encouraging Illegals to Vote for BIDEN (Thread)

Teachers Union Harpy Tries RUNNING After Getting Torched for Burning Book Post But X Says NOT So Fast

======================================================================