David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump BACKFIRES Hilariously (on Joe)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Awww, look at that. David Frum is trying to give Joe Biden and Democrats some cover because they know Ol' Joe can't possibly debate Donald Trump on live television. If we're being honest, however, we know he couldn't debate Trump if the questions were pre-recorded and his answers were edited to make him sound less like a frazzled, angry train wreck.

Frum seems to think Biden is above debating evil, DEFENDANT Trump. Or at least that's what he wants us to believe.

You know, the defendant Biden's DOJ has been targeting.

Ahem.

Oh good, a thread.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy cow.

Violent? Criminal? WHAT?

Dude.

Sam J.
Bro, we all know he's under criminal indictment because our legal system is being weaponized by a bunch of authoritarian a-holes, but hey, nice try.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

This. ^

Indeed we do.

It's what Frum does best.

