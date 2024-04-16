Teachers Union Harpy Tries RUNNING After Getting Torched for Burning Book Post but X Says NOT So Fast

Adam Schiff-For-Brains Tries Taunting Trump Over His First Day in Court and WOW...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on April 16, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know because our readers are some of the most informed, brilliant, and amazing readers there are, a union harpy named Rachel Schlueter posted about burning Corey DeAngelis' new book. Let that sink in for a minute. The same yahoos who have been accusing the Right and parents of banning books are on social media writing openly about burning a book they don't like.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Anywho, it seems Schlueter tried deleting her post after an impressive amount of backfire landed squarely on her head. Unfortunately, for Rachel, tweets/posts are forever and Twitter/X was not about to let her off the hook.

Especially not DeAngelis. Heh.

And then bless her heart, Schlueter couldn't help herself, she responded ... 

Voucher boy?

REALLY?

HA HA HA HA HA HA!

Someone close to her should tell her to stop digging. 

Seriously.

Because she realized she let the mask slip.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know you know that.

She is exactly the sort of educator teachers unions protect.

Defund teachers unions NOW.

