Teachers Union Harpy Tries RUNNING After Getting Torched for Burning Book Post but X Says NOT So Fast

As Twitchy readers know because our readers are some of the most informed, brilliant, and amazing readers there are, a union harpy named Rachel Schlueter posted about burning Corey DeAngelis' new book. Let that sink in for a minute. The same yahoos who have been accusing the Right and parents of banning books are on social media writing openly about burning a book they don't like.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Anywho, it seems Schlueter tried deleting her post after an impressive amount of backfire landed squarely on her head. Unfortunately, for Rachel, tweets/posts are forever and Twitter/X was not about to let her off the hook.

Especially not DeAngelis. Heh.

BREAKING: This teachers union executive board member, @kinderrach, just deleted this post calling to burn my new book! pic.twitter.com/YtkgqdTFXG — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 16, 2024

And then bless her heart, Schlueter couldn't help herself, she responded ...

Have you nothing better to do with your time voucher boy? Seems like you spend alot of your day upset about my comment. — Rachel Schlueter (@kinderrach) April 16, 2024

Voucher boy?

REALLY?

HA HA HA HA HA HA!

Someone close to her should tell her to stop digging.

Seriously.

Why did you delete your post calling to burn my new book? https://t.co/7Yztr4HeBx — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 16, 2024

Because she realized she let the mask slip.

She is a teachers union executive board member in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Vt6y2qJMjs — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 16, 2024

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know you know that.

Wow, she is a real class act. 🤦‍♂️ — raybrehm (@raybrehm) April 16, 2024

No, @kinderrach , you have it all wrong. "Voucher Boy" appears in the prequel. "Voucher Man" is the hero of the documentary currently playing in all 50 states! 📚🚀 — PETE CAMPBELL (@googlewell) April 16, 2024

Such a highly educated person eloquently using sophisticated nomenclature such as “voucher boy”. — southerngritz (@southerngritz_) April 16, 2024

She is exactly the sort of educator teachers unions protect.

Defund teachers unions NOW.

