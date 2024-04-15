Is Sue the New KAREN? Short, 'Huffy' Canadian Woman RAGES About Tall Trucks...
Biden and Rest of G7 Leaders Virtual Meeting/Statement About Iran Is Quite the...
Adam Kinzinger Posts 'Emergency Video' Blaming Trump for Iran and LOL the Jokes...
WATCH: Pro-Hamas Protesters Shut Down ANOTHER Road, This Time to O'Hare Airport
John Kirby Shifts Into Spin Overdrive When Confronted With Biden's Horrible Track Record
Good Morning, Dear Readers! OOPS, Our Bad, 'Good Morning' Is Now a Symbol...
Get a LOAD of This Chick's TWEETS! NPR's CEO Has Long History of...
AG Merrick Garland ‘Straight-Up Lied’ About the ATF’s New Rule
DUDE: Seth Abramson DRAGGED for Demanding FBI Investigate Trump for Iran Post Seth...
Watch: Assyrian Orthodox Bishop Attacked LIVE on Camera by a Knife-Wielding Madman in...
Richard Grenell DROPS Lefty 'Travel Enthusiast' After He Thanks Biden for Making Others...
Mark Cuban SCHOOLED in Heated Back and Forth After Pushing Debunked Narrative on...
PO-TAY-TO: Brian 'Spud' Stelter Tries to Explain the Joke, Makes It SOOOO Much...
Who Are We Letting Teach Our Children?

Byron York Sharing Judge Merchan's Statement for Prospective Trump Jurors Shows Case for the SHAM It Is

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

While we are clearly not experts on legal matters, Byron York sharing Judge Merchan's statement for prospective Trump jurors seems important. And to his point, do you lawyer types think this sounds like felony charges? 

Advertisement

We just don't get it.

What's the actual crime here exactly? Didn't the FEC already decide this was a nothing burger?

Paging Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Duh.

Would be interesting to see the FEC testify.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Guess Republicans aren't allowed to have lawyers do work for them?

This is all so clearly just political targeting and weaponization of the legal system.

Shameful.

======================================================================

Related:

Get a LOAD of This Chick's TWEETS! NPR's CEO Has Long History of Woke, Anti-Trump, Pro-Leftist Rhetoric

DUDE: Seth Abramson DRAGGED for Demanding FBI Investigate Trump for Iran Post Seth Himself Manipulated

Richard Grenell DROPS Lefty 'Travel Enthusiast' After He Thanks Biden for Making Others Pay Off His Debt

Mark Cuban SCHOOLED in Heated Back and Forth After Pushing Debunked Narrative on Trump's Tax Cuts and LOL

Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden OUT Over Iran

======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Is Sue the New KAREN? Short, 'Huffy' Canadian Woman RAGES About Tall Trucks annnd All X Can Do Is LAUGH
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger Posts 'Emergency Video' Blaming Trump for Iran and LOL the Jokes Write Themselves (WATCH)
Sam J.
Good Morning, Dear Readers! OOPS, Our Bad, 'Good Morning' Is Now a Symbol of White Oppression - WATCH
Laura W.
Richard Grenell DROPS Lefty 'Travel Enthusiast' After He Thanks Biden for Making Others Pay Off His Debt
Sam J.
Get a LOAD of This Chick's TWEETS! NPR's CEO Has Long History of Woke, Anti-Trump, Pro-Leftist Rhetoric
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement