Byron York Sharing Judge Merchan's Statement for Prospective Trump Jurors Shows Case for the SHAM It Is

While we are clearly not experts on legal matters, Byron York sharing Judge Merchan's statement for prospective Trump jurors seems important. And to his point, do you lawyer types think this sounds like felony charges?

In Trump trial, this is the statement Judge Merchan will read to prospective jurors. To you lawyer types: Does this explain why the charges against Trump are felonies? https://t.co/ozOOYWbhL1 pic.twitter.com/ltX2JVQzUZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 15, 2024

We just don't get it.

What's the actual crime here exactly? Didn't the FEC already decide this was a nothing burger?

If politicians keeping secrets and NDAs are illegal now in NY, the prisons will fill up. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) April 15, 2024

Paging Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Still trying to figure out how paying your lawyer, no matter how shady they are, to conduct a legal matter of obtaining an NDA from a mistress is only illegal when Trump does it — Great Brandon’s ghost (@GreatBrandonsg2) April 15, 2024

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Duh.

No, and nor does it explain why the same conduct is charged 34 times. — Two-Pump Chump! (@montypythonfun) April 15, 2024

The FEC said this wasn’t election interference. — Lady (@lovingit111) April 15, 2024

Seeing as the FEC stated there are no crimes to begin with, I hope to see the FEC testifying here.

-Also. My Quickbooks does not have "Payoff NDA to Porn Star" in the predetermined accounting categories.

-Legal Fees makes sense for whoever entered that, which surely wasn't Trump. — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) April 15, 2024

Would be interesting to see the FEC testify.

This alleges that Trump made payments to one of his lawyers for managing a legal matter for him and that these payments to his lawyer were documented as payments to his lawyer.



It sounds like the payments were properly recorded, which would not constitute a crime. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) April 15, 2024

Guess Republicans aren't allowed to have lawyers do work for them?

This is all so clearly just political targeting and weaponization of the legal system.

Shameful.

