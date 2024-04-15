Richard Grenell DROPS Lefty 'Travel Enthusiast' After He Thanks Biden for Making Others...
PO-TAY-TO: Brian 'Spud' Stelter Tries to Explain the Joke, Makes It SOOOO Much...
Who Are We Letting Teach Our Children?
Monday Morning Meme Madness
BOMBSHELL: Reuters Reports That Biden Told Iran Only to Attack Israel 'Within Certain...
'185 Drones, 110 Missiles ... ' Bethany Mandel Drops the Facts Against Israel...
You Are on the Wrong Side of History. Artificial Diversity Under Enforcement of...
Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over...
The Worst Thing About the Manhattan Charges Is That Trump Might Be the...
So Brave, So Courageous. Stephen King Tries Playing Both Sides of the Iran...
Sen. Tim Scott: 'All Biden Has Done Is Allow Bad Actors to Question...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'It's Critically Important That We Stand With Our Ally,...
Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan...
Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden O...

Mark Cuban SCHOOLED in Heated Back and Forth After Pushing Debunked Narrative on Trump's Tax Cuts and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Mark Cuban set himself up for a takedown of epic proportions on Twitter/X once again. Honestly, he couldn't make a bigger fool of himself for our entertainment if he tried ... these back-and-forths never go well for him.

Advertisement

Maybe if he spent less time trying to dunk on Trump (who mocked the ridiculousness of our tax code by making this very point himself) and more time educating himself on taxes and how grossly unfair and even corrupt our tax system is he wouldn't keep embarrassing himself on social media.

We wish this ignorant narrative would just freakin' go away. Trump did not only cut taxes for the wealthy - roughly 80% of Americans benefitted from the buts. Even the New York Times had to admit it.

Look at how the entitled brat responded to being fact-checked:

Move those goalposts, Mark!

EL OH EL.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And get this response ... what a maroon posting this on social media.

Just wait. 

And that's really saying something.

He's proud that the federal government robs him and 53% of this country every year ... 

Exactly.

Advertisement

Probably a safe bet.

He pays 8% and is bragging about it.

Ouch.

======================================================================

Related:

Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden OUT Over Iran

British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's a Lotta Backfire

Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There ARE Dumb Questions

NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s During Attack Goes Viral (Watch)

Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old Pic After Israel Attack

======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Richard Grenell DROPS Lefty 'Travel Enthusiast' After He Thanks Biden for Making Others Pay Off His Debt
Sam J.
PO-TAY-TO: Brian 'Spud' Stelter Tries to Explain the Joke, Makes It SOOOO Much Worse
Grateful Calvin
BOMBSHELL: Reuters Reports That Biden Told Iran Only to Attack Israel 'Within Certain Limits'
Aaron Walker
'185 Drones, 110 Missiles ... ' Bethany Mandel Drops the Facts Against Israel 'Restraint' Demands
Chad Felix Greene
NPR Chief Executive Says It Was 'Profoundly Disrespectful' to Out Network's Bias
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement