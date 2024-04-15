Mark Cuban SCHOOLED in Heated Back and Forth After Pushing Debunked Narrative on Trump's Tax Cuts and LOL

Mark Cuban set himself up for a takedown of epic proportions on Twitter/X once again. Honestly, he couldn't make a bigger fool of himself for our entertainment if he tried ... these back-and-forths never go well for him.

Maybe if he spent less time trying to dunk on Trump (who mocked the ridiculousness of our tax code by making this very point himself) and more time educating himself on taxes and how grossly unfair and even corrupt our tax system is he wouldn't keep embarrassing himself on social media.

Like Trump has used Tax Cuts for folks like you and me ? https://t.co/bYMgxBHoF7 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 13, 2024

We wish this ignorant narrative would just freakin' go away. Trump did not only cut taxes for the wealthy - roughly 80% of Americans benefitted from the buts. Even the New York Times had to admit it.

Trump tax cuts were for everyone, not just the entitled brats.



-$15K to $50K got tax cuts of 16% to 26% in 2018

-$51K to $100K→15% to 17% pic.twitter.com/NsOepnskCC — Eddie (@ICU1010) April 13, 2024

Look at how the entitled brat responded to being fact-checked:

Now do corporate. Whether the cuts paid for themselves. The wage growth he said would happen after the cuts, but didn’t. The greater disparity in incomes when hardly any of the corporate tax cuts went to workers. When combined with zero interest rates he demanded, what path… https://t.co/4nDu5rybmx — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 13, 2024

Move those goalposts, Mark!

EL OH EL.

Hey Mark just wondering if you or your corporations pay more than the required taxes in order to pay your fair share, thanks so much — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 13, 2024

And get this response ... what a maroon posting this on social media.

I pay what I owe.



Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS



$288,000,000.00



This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year.



Tag a former president that you know doesn’t https://t.co/jxuICxOIAr — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 14, 2024

Just wait.

You are hands down the least intelligent billionaire on earth and I'm still 100% confident you would spend that money better than the government — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) April 14, 2024

And that's really saying something.

Milk, you just violated HIPPA by publicly disclosing your tax information



Delete this and stop embarrassing yourself — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 14, 2024

Taxation is theft. Imagine the good you could do with $288 Million directly to communities instead filtering through a wasteful government. — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) April 14, 2024

He's proud that the federal government robs him and 53% of this country every year ...

So then why don’t you pay more than you’re required? #PayYourFairShare — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 14, 2024

You are not paying 288,000,000.



They are taking 288,000,000. — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) April 14, 2024

Exactly.

I’m guessing that the average taxpaying small business owner is paying a higher percentage of their income than you are. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 15, 2024

Probably a safe bet.

Imagine making 3.5 billion and only paying 8% of that. When middle class is paying 21%. pic.twitter.com/z3Psy6Qmlp — ❤️LoLo (@ZOrtiz99) April 14, 2024

He pays 8% and is bragging about it.

Ouch.

