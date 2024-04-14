NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s During Attack Goes Viral (Watch)

We all know The Squad is nothing more than a horde of antisemitic heifers who have made no attempt at hiding their hatred of Israel - heck, Cori Bush was sending hate-filled tweets about AIPAC yesterday WHILE Iran was attacking Israel. But this from a few years back is pretty damn damning. If you don't remember, Congress voted to fund the Iron Dome system back in 2021.

Advertisement

Much to AOC's dismay.

Watch her reaction to the funding:

Congresswoman @AOC cried in 2021 when Congress voted to fund the Iron Dome system that saved countless lives tonight. pic.twitter.com/imvX5hzftP — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) April 14, 2024

Knowing the Iron Dome saved countless lives last night, this should be an ad campaign for any candidate who runs against AOC. Honestly, this should be an ad campaign for any Republican running because AOC is really the face of the modern-day (Socialist) Democratic Party.

Sorry, not sorry.

Well, her and Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, and Jamaal Bowman. THEY are today's Democrats.

Well she’s an idiot so there is that………….. — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) April 14, 2024

Is she? Or is she just effing evil?

Fine, she can be both.

@AOC aren't you ashamed of yourself?



That cheap, community theater performance was quite the feat.



So many gullible Americans fell for your antics.



What exactly have you done for this country that would be considered productive 🤔



Congress needs a major overhaul and fast — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) April 14, 2024

Awww yes, who could forget AOC's dramatic crying over kids in cages? Gosh, we're pretty sure there are still 'kids in cages', where did all the crying go? Hrm.

Crying over the thought of saved Jewish lives. We won’t be crying if she’s removed from her position, I’ll tell you that — Ofra Haza Stan Account (@anaraintuitive) April 14, 2024

That's who she is.

Donate to and vote for @MartyDolanNY!!!



"I'm not an expert in geopolitics." - AOC — Luz Clarita 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Decire_Veritate) April 14, 2024

I'd really love to hear an explanation from her because it looks like she just hates jews. — Covered in Bees! (@robo_tabby) April 14, 2024

If the shoe fits.

*cough cough*

======================================================================

Related:

Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old Pic After Israel Attack

OMG, It's Real! LOL! Biden's Tweet Talking Trash at Trump Over Iran Has Aged Worse Than 'Milk in a Sauna'

Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING ISRAEL (BUT We Got)

You FUNDED It! Biden's Statement (AFTER Calling a Lid) on Iran's Attack Against Israel Goes REALLY Wrong

Biden's WEAK Response to Netanyahu After Iran's Attack Reveals Just How IMPOTENT and Useless He Really Is

======================================================================