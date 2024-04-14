NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s During Attack Goes Viral (Watch)

Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on April 14, 2024

We all know The Squad is nothing more than a horde of antisemitic heifers who have made no attempt at hiding their hatred of Israel - heck, Cori Bush was sending hate-filled tweets about AIPAC yesterday WHILE Iran was attacking Israel. But this from a few years back is pretty damn damning. If you don't remember, Congress voted to fund the Iron Dome system back in 2021.

Much to AOC's dismay.

Watch her reaction to the funding:

Knowing the Iron Dome saved countless lives last night, this should be an ad campaign for any candidate who runs against AOC. Honestly, this should be an ad campaign for any Republican running because AOC is really the face of the modern-day (Socialist) Democratic Party.

Sorry, not sorry.

Well, her and Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, and Jamaal Bowman. THEY are today's Democrats. 

Is she? Or is she just effing evil?

Fine, she can be both.

Awww yes, who could forget AOC's dramatic crying over kids in cages? Gosh, we're pretty sure there are still 'kids in cages', where did all the crying go? Hrm.

That's who she is.

If the shoe fits.

*cough cough*

======================================================================

======================================================================

