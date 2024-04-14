Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old Pic After Israel Attack

It's sad to see young minds poisoned by older people who only care about power and money.

Unless these young minds belong to someone like Harry Sisson who is more than happy to say stupid stuff if the price is right.

Case in point, he sent this yesterday after news broke about Iran attacking Israel. Notice anything wrong with the pic?

In a moment of incredible uncertainty, I’m so happy that we have President Biden in the Oval Office. He’s calm, cool, collected, experienced, and knows what he’s doing. I’m thankful for this administration. pic.twitter.com/JwGbVE6Hem — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 13, 2024

At first, we thought it was just Harry being Harry. It's not like the guy has ever said anything original or meaningful so it would make sense he would post a fake pic because he didn't do his homework. But then we saw this same picture, and this same rhetoric, on other posts from other young Biden-fan accounts.

Biden influencers have received their talking points pic.twitter.com/tY8jxx12uH — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) April 13, 2024

Knowing most of (if not all of) them are being paid we can't help but wonder if someone on Biden's team sent them all the wrong picture because THEY didn't do their homework.

And because Biden took a nap when he returned to D.C. after having his vacation interrupted.

Not sure how, but you can bet that taxpayers are paying these phonies to write this illogical drivel. — Version Six Runs Better (@my_compound) April 14, 2024

If taxpayers got a list of everything we're actually paying for we'd never stop throwing up.

It’s crazy once you see the talking points get recycled. — Jake (@mediachecker) April 14, 2024

They don't even try and hide it.

Also, I think that pic is from The White House acct and from Oct 2023, and not today, I’ve seen it twice so far on here today, but haven’t verified it yet. — 𝑻𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒚࿎ (@JusticeBlaze) April 14, 2024

Oh, it's definitely an old picture - Harris was not in D.C. yesterday.

Do these idiots know that he called a lid at 5:30 LOL — Patty Girl MAGA X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) April 14, 2024

A-ha, but see, if you point that out they claim he took the lid so he could meet with his team and focus ... yeah, we laughed too.

Pukesome. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) April 14, 2024

Pukesome.

Good word.

lol, these dudes influence no one — johnny2678 (@johnny2678) April 14, 2024

Hey now, we feel influenced to write about and mock them incessantly. That should count for something, yes?

Reeks of desperation. — lava life (@wailuagirl1) April 14, 2024

Don't it?

