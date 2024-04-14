You FUNDED It! Biden's Statement (AFTER Calling a Lid) on Iran's Attack Against...
Iran Reportedly Launches Major Strike on Israel

Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING ISRAEL (BUT We Got)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on April 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

If there is one person who is the epitome of 'when someone shows you who they really are, believe them,' it's Cori Bush. She is just an awful human being; we're not even sorry for saying so. Oh sure, we made fun of her for 'pretending' she was homeless surrounded by bags of treats and mocked her when even Democrats standing next to her while she made stupid comments about abortion couldn't hide their shocked expressions, but this is just outright evil.

She tweeted this AS IRAN WAS LITERALLY ATTACKING ISRAEL.

Maybe she's trying to show off for Rashida Tlaib? This makes no sense even for a mindless antisemite like Cori.

The pushback was pretty EXTREME because she tried to delete it, but of course by then, it was too late.

Tweets are forever, Cori.

Time to take out the trash, St. Louis.

Honestly, her opponent should make an ad featuring this tweet alone ... 

We don't typically share posts with links to fundraising for politicians but we'll make an exception this one time.

See, we're givers sometimes.

Calling her sickening is an insult to sickening people.

And fin.

