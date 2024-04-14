Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING ISRAEL (BUT We Got)

If there is one person who is the epitome of 'when someone shows you who they really are, believe them,' it's Cori Bush. She is just an awful human being; we're not even sorry for saying so. Oh sure, we made fun of her for 'pretending' she was homeless surrounded by bags of treats and mocked her when even Democrats standing next to her while she made stupid comments about abortion couldn't hide their shocked expressions, but this is just outright evil.

Advertisement

She tweeted this AS IRAN WAS LITERALLY ATTACKING ISRAEL.

Maybe she's trying to show off for Rashida Tlaib? This makes no sense even for a mindless antisemite like Cori.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) deleted an anti-AIPAC tweet she posted tonight as Israel started getting attacked by Iran. pic.twitter.com/cwagINcgu5 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) April 14, 2024

The pushback was pretty EXTREME because she tried to delete it, but of course by then, it was too late.

Tweets are forever, Cori.

As the Iranian regime sends missiles & drones to Israel, Congresswoman Cori Bush tweets our more false, inflammatory garbage about AIPAC.



MARK YOUR CALENDARS St. Louis (District 1) - August 6th Democratic Primary VOTE Wesley Bell and help sack Cori Bush. pic.twitter.com/4zWnq5ootq — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 13, 2024

Time to take out the trash, St. Louis.

Honestly, her opponent should make an ad featuring this tweet alone ...

We don't typically share posts with links to fundraising for politicians but we'll make an exception this one time.

See, we're givers sometimes.

Shes sickening. Shame — MakeItRain (@MindfulTrad3R) April 13, 2024

Calling her sickening is an insult to sickening people.

She's a disgrace to the United States of America @CoriBush — Lou (@LOUfromMemphis) April 13, 2024

And fin.

======================================================================

Related:

You FUNDED It! Biden's Statement (AFTER Calling a Lid) on Iran's Attack Against Israel Goes REALLY Wrong

Biden's WEAK Response to Netanyahu After Iran's Attack Reveals Just How IMPOTENT and Useless He Really Is

Glenn Greenwald TORCHES Speaker Johnson in Thread for Casting Final Vote AGAINST Warrants in FISA Renewal

Stephen King's Weak, Creepy Attempt to Paint Republicans as Pedos Over AZ Abortion Law BACKFIRES

'That Didn't Work. That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video)

======================================================================