Biden's Shameful Response to Netanyahu After Iran's Attack Reveals He May Not ACTUALLY Stand With Israel

Biden knew Iran was threatening to attack Israel.

He said, 'Don't.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Gosh, they didn't listen to big, tough Joe.

And now that we're seeing his response to Netanyahu after the attack was actually launched, we're not at all surprised to see Iran ignored him.

Biden tells Iran not to launch an attack. They do it anyways with unprecedented firepower. Biden responds by demanding Israel not retaliate and leaks it to the press as a signal to certain voters.



If that’s not a perfect encapsulation of this admin’s FP, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/NpBIXRkjjW — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 14, 2024

So after Iran ignored him, he asked Netanyahu not to retaliate.

Seriously?

From Axios:

Behind the scenes: Biden told Netanyahu the joint defensive efforts by Israel, the U.S. and other countries in the region led to the failure of the Iranian attack, according to the White House official. "You got a win. Take the win," Biden told Netanyahu, according to the official.

The official said that when Biden told Netanyahu that the U.S. will not participate in any offensive operations against Iran and will not support such operations, Netanyahu said he understood.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Saturday with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant and asked that Israel notify the U.S. ahead of any response against Iran, a senior Israeli official said.

Those internal poll numbers in Michigan must look bad ... that or whoever is pulling Biden's strings is far more evil and dark than we could have imagined.

Israel’s Hayom reported that the phone call between Joe Biden and PM Netanyahu ended with Biden asking Netanyahu not to respond to the Iranian strikes.



Hahahahahahahahahahahaha — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) April 14, 2024

Honestly, if we don't laugh we may never stop throwing up.

THIS weak, useless, cowardly, old, incapable man is the leader of the free world?

What a cruel joke on humanity.

What a cruel joke on us all.

