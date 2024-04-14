Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING...
Iran Reportedly Launches Major Strike on Israel

Biden's Shameful Response to Netanyahu After Iran's Attack Reveals He May Not ACTUALLY Stand With Israel

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:25 AM on April 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Biden knew Iran was threatening to attack Israel.

He said, 'Don't.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Gosh, they didn't listen to big, tough Joe.

And now that we're seeing his response to Netanyahu after the attack was actually launched, we're not at all surprised to see Iran ignored him.

So after Iran ignored him, he asked Netanyahu not to retaliate.

Seriously?

From Axios:

Behind the scenes: Biden told Netanyahu the joint defensive efforts by Israel, the U.S. and other countries in the region led to the failure of the Iranian attack, according to the White House official.

  • "You got a win. Take the win," Biden told Netanyahu, according to the official.
  • The official said that when Biden told Netanyahu that the U.S. will not participate in any offensive operations against Iran and will not support such operations, Netanyahu said he understood.
  • U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Saturday with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant and asked that Israel notify the U.S. ahead of any response against Iran, a senior Israeli official said.

Those internal poll numbers in Michigan must look bad ... that or whoever is pulling Biden's strings is far more evil and dark than we could have imagined. 

Honestly, if we don't laugh we may never stop throwing up.

THIS weak, useless, cowardly, old, incapable man is the leader of the free world?

What a cruel joke on humanity.

What a cruel joke on us all.

