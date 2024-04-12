Stephen King's Weak, Creepy Attempt to Paint Republicans as Pedos Over AZ Abortion Law BACKFIRES

Glenn Greenwald TORCHES Speaker Johnson in Thread for Casting Final Vote AGAINST Warrants...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on April 12, 2024

For being one of the most famous, successful authors of all time, Stephen King sure writes a lot of stupid stuff. When he is talking about horrible monsters hiding in the shadows of a dark room he's great, but political commentary ... not so much.

We get it. He hates Trump.

And Republicans.

But we're not convinced he's all that informed about much of anything.

For example, he thought this was a GOTCHA about the Arizona abortion bill their courts upheld from 1864.

If he had bothered to do even a little bit of research he'd have discovered the age of consent changed legally over the years.

The abortion bill did not.

We're going to guess he did NOT indeed know that.

Ahem.

We didn't say it. 

We laughed at it.

We included it in this piece.

But we DID NOT say it.

Right? Why would he do that and then NOT do some research to see if the age had changed? Just weird.

'That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video)
Sam J.
Even a caveman can figure it out. 

