Stephen King's Weak, Creepy Attempt to Paint Republicans as Pedos Over AZ Abortion Law BACKFIRES

For being one of the most famous, successful authors of all time, Stephen King sure writes a lot of stupid stuff. When he is talking about horrible monsters hiding in the shadows of a dark room he's great, but political commentary ... not so much.

We get it. He hates Trump.

And Republicans.

But we're not convinced he's all that informed about much of anything.

For example, he thought this was a GOTCHA about the Arizona abortion bill their courts upheld from 1864.

The 1864 Arizona law forbidding most abortions, upheld by the State Supreme Court, also sets the age of consent for females at 10 Years. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 12, 2024

If he had bothered to do even a little bit of research he'd have discovered the age of consent changed legally over the years.

The abortion bill did not.

The age of consent law was superseded by later laws.



The abortion law wasn't.



But you knew that, right? — Oculus Discrimine 🇺🇸 (@OculusDiscrim) April 12, 2024

We're going to guess he did NOT indeed know that.

So it’s good and bad for Democrats?



They can’t kill their own babies but they can legally hook up with 10 year olds…. — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 12, 2024

Ahem.

We didn't say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this piece.

But we DID NOT say it.

Gross. The fact that they dug to find this law is sick. — Emmy Morgan (@MsEmmyMorgan) April 12, 2024

Right? Why would he do that and then NOT do some research to see if the age had changed? Just weird.

Sets, or used to set? pic.twitter.com/CX68MX5DtS — Actual Ñeanderthal (hee/hymn){parodee} (@NutlawPete) April 12, 2024

Even a caveman can figure it out.

