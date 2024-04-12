John Fetterman TRIGGERS Horde of Shrieking Hamas Sympathizers With Israeli Hostage Post, Gives ZERO F**Ks

Once again, John Fetterman has surprised us with his consistent dedication to defending Israel and calling Hamas out, no matter how much his own side screeches, preens, and yells at him about AIPAC and genocide.

Don't get us wrong, we still disagree with a good bit of what Fetterman believes but his stance on Israel (and woke, but that's another story) has been admirable.

For example:

6 months ago, I put up posters of every hostage in my office. Hamas has refused to produce proof of life.



Hamas owns this entire grotesque calamity.



I stand with Israel and the posters will remain on my walls until every single person is brought home. https://t.co/3gxjnetJ8c — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 11, 2024

It's hard to believe it's been six months.

Crazy.

Plenty of sane, smart, compassionate, informed people who agree with Fetterman thanked him.

Not every superhero wears a cape, but then John Fetterman arrived on the scene, and a courageous new hero was born. pic.twitter.com/zXWa5a9alc — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) April 12, 2024

From a lifelong Republican not from PA, THANK YOU! — Casey Blu Ellis (@casey_blu_ellis) April 11, 2024

I opposed your election. I still don't agree with you on many things.



But your have shown that you are a man of principle, and more importantly, strong moral character.



Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for your clarity in calling Hamas's evil what it is. — Frank Lloyd Righteous, Ph.D Misanthropologist (@BostonDelendEst) April 11, 2024

But we see a good bit more of the chest-thumping, mouth-breathing, haters in his comments.

Case in point:

Senator

noun [ C ]

ˈsen.ə.t̬ɚ



Definition:

a politician who has been purchased by foreign or corporate interests, and who dedicated all of their efforts to furthering those interests, including serving as a full time propagandist. — LevantLaith (@LevantLaith) April 11, 2024

Derp.

We can see AIPAC pulling your strings from here Johnny 🖕🏽🤣



Being bought by a foreign government is super cool, our Founding Fathers would be so proud!



US Pledge of Allegiance 2024 update:



“I pledge allegiance to AIPAC over the United States of America,

And to the lobbyist… https://t.co/TUCGwiz78i — General Strike 🍀(Terrence Daniels) (@Terrence_STR) April 11, 2024

One has to wonder if this guy thinks AIPAC is under his bed. Maybe they're hiding in his closet?

IS AIPAC IN THE ROOM WITH YOU RIGHT NOW, DUDE?

Go to Gaza and look for the hostages. Enough talking. Let’s see some action big boy — Sigma Mindset (ΣM) (@kingmobi_) April 11, 2024

Keep in mind they're angry at him for caring about Israeli and American hostages.

Seems the posters of the 33,000 Israel has slaughtered during that time won't fit in your office.



Any word for them? Or they don't matter because they don't have a lobby like AIPAC? — Jack (@JackFought_1) April 11, 2024

And WHY is Israel attacking Palestine? Any idea angry person?

Fetterman are you completely blind to the ongoing brutal apartheid occupation in Palestine or is this what Israeli money buys in Congress? — Greenfield_Vet 🇵🇸 🕊️ (@Greenfield_Vet) April 11, 2024

Nice flag.

It’s so apparent these Capitol Hill shills got a mass email from AIPAC to share support. I’m seeing so many “politicians” ousting themselves. 🍿 — MeetVick (@meeetvick) April 11, 2024

We just don't get this level of paranoia and hate over a man simply caring about hostages taken (and sadly, likely killed) by terrorists.

Luckily, it doesn't seem like Fetterman gives one single f**k about their trolling, whining, and hate.

