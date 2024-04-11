New Presidential Poll RAINS All Over Democrats' Abortion Parade With Surprising, YUGE Results

It's the economy, dummy.

Democrats know if they have to run on anything real, like our economy or the southern border, or crime, or wars that they will lose, BIGLY. Biden's economy continues to suck wind no matter how much Democrats and their servants in the media try and tell us otherwise. People believe their 'lying eyes'.

Sorry, Joe.

One trip to the grocery store tells us everything we need to know about Bidenomics ... SO, they've been pushing the abortion issue claiming Trump ended Roe and will outlaw abortion if he's elected.

None of this is true but let's not pretend this administration has ever really cared about the truth and they sure as heck know their voters don't either.

There's a problem though with their emphasis on abortion:

New Poll Throws Wrench In Dems’ Dreams Of Winning State Where Abortion Is On Ballot https://t.co/B8oXMDJamp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 11, 2024

From The Daily Caller:

A poll released on Thursday found President Joe Biden down by double digits against former President Donald Trump in Florida following the state Supreme Court’s ruling to allow an abortion amendment on the ballot in November. Trump led Biden 51% to 38% among registered Florida voters, with 11% remaining undecided, according to an Emerson College survey. The poll also found a plurality of voters supporting the abortion ballot measure at 42% — including 35% of Trump supporters and 58% of Biden supporters — while 25% opposed it and 32% were unsure.

Even with abortion on the ballot, Trump wins.

Womp womp womp. Go home, Democrats, you lose.

So what will Democrats try running on now? Being antisemitic douche-nozzles demanding Israel cease-fire even though Hamas doesn't have enough hostages left alive to release? Insisting Biden has created jobs even though we all know they're part-time or government? Or maybe they'll keep lying to us about how 'democracy' is on the ballot, right next to decency.

Abortion was their big push, if you will, and that obviously doesn't matter in a state like Florida ... which they need to win.

Ain't it great?

