Glenn Beck Taking Nancy Pelosi/Congress Peeps APART for 'Unusual' Stock Trading is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

We have seen many people talk about the crazy coincidences between our elected official's policy decisions and stock market changes for a long time. Gosh, it sure seems like Nancy Pelosi is almost psychic with some of her trades, choices, and decisions, ya' know?

Welp, Glenn Beck did a segment about the shocking arrogance of Congress when it comes to their stock trading and he said it far better than we can.

Watch:

"Nothing can really prepare you for confronting these numbers face to face": Blaze Originals host @jamespoulos on the shocking ARROGANCE of congress members like Nancy Pelosi, who insists she has NOTHING to do with her husband's genius-level stock trades. #FilthyRich pic.twitter.com/0oIvknABPT — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 11, 2024

So Nancy isn't psychic and her hubby isn't a genius.

Say it ain't so!

The best Wall Street stock traders are NOT hedge fund managers or financial experts. They're members of Congress. They claim there's NO insider trading on Capitol Hill. BUT...a 238% yearly stock return is just a LITTLE unusual. #FilthyRich pic.twitter.com/KlwKT29x7N — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 11, 2024

238%?! Yeah, that's just a LITTLE unusual.

Wow. Wow. Wow.

DC is a cesspool of corruption. — Christopher Vviona. DEPLORABLE UNION MEMBER (@ChristopherVvio) April 11, 2024

That's an insult to cesspools.

They’re all corrupt every last one of them. — Ken Rush (@rush34690) April 11, 2024

It has certainly started to feel that way over time.

Nancy along with the rest of them believe they are entitled to have such information, the arrogance is pure entitlement — KIP (@RHccm) April 11, 2024

Odd how the most entitled people in the country call themselves 'public servants,' ya' know?

======================================================================

======================================================================

