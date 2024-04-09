Sen. Rand Paul Shares NEWLY Obtained Docs Confirming Yet AGAIN Fauci Lied About...
WAT? LOL! Biden Caught Lying AGAIN and This Time It's a REAL Humdinger About Going to College (WATCH)

Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on April 09, 2024
Joe Biden has had himself one HECK of a life. From marching for Civil Rights to watching TV with FDR, to fighting off big bad scary men named Corn Pop, to surviving a house fire, to going to a Black church, to going to a Puerto Rican church, to now supposedly being the first in his family to go to college ... crazy life. 

One that sounds almost made-up.

Because it is.

We can't decide if the media has simply given up trying to fact-check this guy because he never tells the truth OR if they're just hoping the rest of us don't notice so they can continue to carry water for the old geezer.

This is really bad considering one of his lies is now contradicting another.

Watch:

Shocking.

Almost as if this guy has done nothing but lie his arse off for decades.

Ahem.

Gosh, you'd think a man caught plagiarizing over and over again would be more honest and straightforward.

He's a beacon of honesty and trust.

Totally.

True. Unfortunately, when Trump refused to debate during the GOP Primary he sort of handed Biden a gift ...

And that's not only a sad reflection on Democrats, but on America as well.

This is the best we can do? REALLY?

