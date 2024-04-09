WAT? LOL! Biden Caught Lying AGAIN and This Time It's a REAL Humdinger About Going to College (WATCH)

Joe Biden has had himself one HECK of a life. From marching for Civil Rights to watching TV with FDR, to fighting off big bad scary men named Corn Pop, to surviving a house fire, to going to a Black church, to going to a Puerto Rican church, to now supposedly being the first in his family to go to college ... crazy life.

One that sounds almost made-up.

Because it is.

We can't decide if the media has simply given up trying to fact-check this guy because he never tells the truth OR if they're just hoping the rest of us don't notice so they can continue to carry water for the old geezer.

This is really bad considering one of his lies is now contradicting another.

Watch:

Joe Biden just said in a speech in Wisconsin "I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college."



That is a lie.



One of the reasons we know it's a lie is because Biden has bragged several times in the past about how his grandfather… pic.twitter.com/1ppP90RDnD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2024

Shocking.

Almost as if this guy has done nothing but lie his arse off for decades.

Ahem.

H/t to RNC Research for the clip, who also point out Biden lied about this while running for president in 1988.https://t.co/txdaJwB5dR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2024

Gosh, you'd think a man caught plagiarizing over and over again would be more honest and straightforward.

I have no idea why people call Mr. Biden a pathological liar. https://t.co/yHZ5npb7Yp — Trump2024 (@VoteDJT24) April 8, 2024

He's a beacon of honesty and trust.

Totally.

we are at the point where he just says whatever is on his mind. Man I wish they'd let him debate Trump. LOL — Kentucky Whig Party (@KYWhig) April 8, 2024

True. Unfortunately, when Trump refused to debate during the GOP Primary he sort of handed Biden a gift ...

He lies so much he has no grasp on reality.

But he is electable…🙄🙄 — Michael (Schmoopie) Freeman 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@cveridis) April 9, 2024

And that's not only a sad reflection on Democrats, but on America as well.

This is the best we can do? REALLY?

