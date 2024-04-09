Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

You'd think it would be illegal for a president to straight-up buy votes but here we are, watching Joseph Biden buy voters in real time with promises of doing away with student debt. He's not doing this because he actually cares about the crap economy his policies have created and how it's devouring the middle class ... no no, he only cares about getting the votes. And if that means he has to make the rest of us pay so his 'college-educated' demographic still votes for him then so be it.

Senator John Kennedy calls it like he sees it, and this is no exception.

America already has a solution to student debt: It’s called a job.



Pres. Biden lost his last unconstitutional student loan scheme at the Supreme Court.



But now, he’s trying to buy votes again. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) April 8, 2024

Biden is of the Obama school of governing in that he sees the Constitution and likely SCOTUS as a barrier.

Not the rule or law of the land.

Then again, Biden probably has no idea what's being done in his name, who is doing it and why, but it all boils down to the same thing. Democrats working the system, buying votes, and screwing over everyday Americans to retain power. Anyone telling you any differently is trying to sell you something.

Or, they're completely brain-dead and ignorant when it comes to student debt and reality, like the Lefties screeching at Kennedy:

What about the $$$ Billions of taxpayer handouts for covid, businesses of Congressman and women, tell Marge Greene to payback the $180,405 she stole, it was a loan until Congress grabbed billions , suddenly it was free cash, but God forgive you give students a small break — JoeyBonanno (@RealJoeBonanno) April 8, 2024

They're such children.

He’s not buying votes, but do go on as there were many Republicans in Congress that received PPP loans that were forgiven. Two of them that come to mind were Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Matt Gaetz (FLA) and Andrew Clyde (GA). — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) April 8, 2024

He is absolutely buying votes.

HA HA HA HA HA

At the expense of YOUR tax dollars. Well, maybe not Dianne's, but other Americans.

While I agree Bidens debt forgiveness scheme is unlawful, the messaging here is terrible



There are many students who were taken advantage of by corrupt Universities that overcharge for useless degrees



Show some compassion and work to fix the existing system first — Stephen Schutt (@schuttsm) April 9, 2024

It's called REALITY, and for far too long we've allowed 'messaging' to protect people from it. No more.

Pay off your school loans.

He's doing what he was hired to do. That's why we're going to hire him again 🤷 — Mike McKoy (@mykkal) April 8, 2024

They really think that.

Yikes.

I feel like every single one of our politicians all need to watch this video so that they can understand how badly their monetary policies have doomed the future generations.

There was a time when a family of 4 could survive on a single income, and our government destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/xhcn76zqzW — Joseph (@JoeCody) April 8, 2024

The irony ... Biden using tax dollars to pay off others debts will only make things worse.

But hey, let him buy your vote. Why not? More and bigger government is always the answer! YAY!

