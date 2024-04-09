DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the...
'Good Luck, BUD': Clay Travis OWNS Dem Who Says It's OK for Men...
J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian...
Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That...
Kamala Harris Attacks Trump for Being 'Proud' of Overturning Roe v Wade
Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sin...
LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant...
Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and...
Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes...
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Geraldo and Keith Olbermann Battle Over Larry David
Scotland’s First Minister Says the 'Far-Right' Is Accusing Him of Hate Speech
MSNBC Warns America of Donald Trump's Potential Pick for Attorney General
President Joe Biden Spins Another Yarn About His Childhood Neighborhood
Politico Explains Why Republicans Will 'Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars'

Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on April 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You'd think it would be illegal for a president to straight-up buy votes but here we are, watching Joseph Biden buy voters in real time with promises of doing away with student debt. He's not doing this because he actually cares about the crap economy his policies have created and how it's devouring the middle class ... no no, he only cares about getting the votes. And if that means he has to make the rest of us pay so his 'college-educated' demographic still votes for him then so be it.

Advertisement

Senator John Kennedy calls it like he sees it, and this is no exception.

Biden is of the Obama school of governing in that he sees the Constitution and likely SCOTUS as a barrier. 

Not the rule or law of the land. 

Then again, Biden probably has no idea what's being done in his name, who is doing it and why, but it all boils down to the same thing. Democrats working the system, buying votes, and screwing over everyday Americans to retain power. Anyone telling you any differently is trying to sell you something.

Or, they're completely brain-dead and ignorant when it comes to student debt and reality, like the Lefties screeching at Kennedy:

They're such children.

Recommended

J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll
Sam J.
Advertisement

He is absolutely buying votes.

HA HA HA HA HA

At the expense of YOUR tax dollars. Well, maybe not Dianne's, but other Americans.

It's called REALITY, and for far too long we've allowed 'messaging' to protect people from it. No more.

Pay off your school loans.

They really think that.

Yikes.

The irony ... Biden using tax dollars to pay off others debts will only make things worse.

But hey, let him buy your vote. Why not? More and bigger government is always the answer! YAY!

======================================================================

Related:

DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the Program (Thread)

Advertisement

'Good Luck, BUD': Clay Travis OWNS Dem Who Says It's OK for Men to Play Women's in Heated Back and Forth

J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post By Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll

Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That Went For Him

Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and LOL-WOW THAT Was Dumb

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN STUDENT DEBT JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll
Sam J.
DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the Program (Thread)
Sam J.
'Good Luck, BUD': Clay Travis OWNS Dem Who Says It's OK for Men to Play Women's in Heated Back and Forth
Sam J.
Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes Write Themselves
Grateful Calvin
LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant About Eclipses Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and LOL-WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll Sam J.
Advertisement