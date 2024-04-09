DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the Program (Thread)

This is not the first time we've written about this particular Community Notes troll. A few months back we covered Enterprising Desert Raven who was at the time tormenting Dom Lucre ... well, it turns out we finally know whose account this is AND that they've been doing much more than just trolling notes on conservatives.

He or she has threatened users in private messages telling them they will be suspended for old posts.

Talk about a TOS violation. How this user still has access to these programs and systems is honestly a mystery to us.

Take a look:

This community noter, (Enterprising Desert Raven) is blocking my followers to avoid being reported. He is a coward and he is destroying this app from the inside.



Many large accounts that I follow have had this account target them to try to destroy their monetization. Some of… https://t.co/2o72h9QJjZ pic.twitter.com/fJm8NbUkzn — Final Cut MI🇺🇲 (@FinalCutTile) April 8, 2024

Is X still just the same old Twitter? This is what many people on the Left did to those on the Right to silence and shut them down ... except this is worse. This person is inside the programs, using them to hurt others and ultimately censor them.

On a platform that supposedly protects free speech.

Who is this? They felt very comfortable threatening people in DM ...

Yikes.

@lindayaX how is this not targeted harassment and abuse of the community notes system? pic.twitter.com/2K1Xw1NTxF — Final Cut MI🇺🇲 (@FinalCutTile) April 9, 2024

That's exactly what it is.

This acct >> @rt7683 << is using platform manipulation to get accts suspended via otherwise benign, out of context keywords. @elonmusk



Definitely a coward. https://t.co/nffvRJSBZM — Kron (@Kronykal) April 9, 2024

At this time the account has gone 'protected.'

How brave.

What in the world is wrong with people? Go report this freaking guy ➡️ @rt7683 https://t.co/kM52ObLera — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) April 8, 2024

When we went to dig further we found this user had blocked this editor.

Hrm.

Makes ya' wonder ...

Why is this account still active? It must be related to some government or corporation. It isn't even a blue check, is it? Reporting people with the purpose of having them suspended should be against TOS. People ARE entitled to have different opinions and beliefs, not have them… — Still Hopeful (@moodyblue40s) April 9, 2024

Ahem.

All of his aliases need to be taken down. He is abusing his power. pic.twitter.com/6XCbcOy4ST — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 9, 2024

A Leftist a-hole on Twitter abusing his power?

Say it ain't so!

Third verse, same as the first.

