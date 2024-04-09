Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and...
DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the Program (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on April 09, 2024
Meme

This is not the first time we've written about this particular Community Notes troll. A few months back we covered Enterprising Desert Raven who was at the time tormenting Dom Lucre ... well, it turns out we finally know whose account this is AND that they've been doing much more than just trolling notes on conservatives.

He or she has threatened users in private messages telling them they will be suspended for old posts. 

Talk about a TOS violation. How this user still has access to these programs and systems is honestly a mystery to us.

Take a look:

Is X still just the same old Twitter? This is what many people on the Left did to those on the Right to silence and shut them down ... except this is worse. This person is inside the programs, using them to hurt others and ultimately censor them.

On a platform that supposedly protects free speech.

Who is this? They felt very comfortable threatening people in DM ...

Yikes.

That's exactly what it is.

At this time the account has gone 'protected.'

How brave.

When we went to dig further we found this user had blocked this editor.

Hrm. 

Makes ya' wonder ... 

Ahem.

A Leftist a-hole on Twitter abusing his power?

Say it ain't so!

Third verse, same as the first.

