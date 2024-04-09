'Good Luck, BUD': Clay Travis OWNS Dem Who Says It's OK for Men to Play Women's in Heated Back and Forth

Sometimes we feel like we all must be living in some alternate universe when we see people making an argument for men to play women's sports ...

Common sense should tell us all that men belong in men's sports not women's sports, and just because a man who is mediocre at his sport wants to play as a woman, that shouldn't be allowed. This has become the literal PATRIARCHY, which is ironic considering so many of these same people spent years blaming the patriarchy.

But we digress.

Bakari Sellers tried picking a fight with Clay Travis over Dawn Staley who said she was ok with young men replacing young women on her winning basketball team.

I think @ClayTravis needs to realize, @dawnstaley is literally better than him at life. Objectively she’s great, and you’ve been relegated to a troll who must attempt to stoke culture wars.



Clay, have you ever asked yourself, “what will i be remembered for?”



The answer right… — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 8, 2024

Hope Dawn saw that, Bakari.

Clay, of course, fired back.

Bakari, do you believe that men should be able to play women’s sports and win women’s championships? Yes or no? It’s a simple question, don’t dodge it. You can personally attack me all you want, but that’s just an attempt to change the subject. Yes or no, answer it. https://t.co/kwlWeWhVNJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 8, 2024

Bakari avoided answering him because he didn't want to admit what we already knew.

He's fine with men taking over women's sports because that's what his party says he's supposed to believe. Oh, he tried to play it off like it's such a small number that it shouldn't matter but GIVE US A FREAKING BREAK.

There are 33 trans women playing NCAA sports out of 520,000 athletes. That is .00006%.



You stoke fear. You play on the fringes. That’s my point. You, Sage, Jason, etc are pariah because you’re decently anti-intellectual.



My brother it’s not a personal attack. I don’t know… https://t.co/brGcAkbBbM — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 8, 2024

That means 33 young women don't get to play their sport because A MAN IS PLAYING IN THEIR SPOT.

That's not right.

That's wrong.

And Bakari doesn't seem to get it.

I’m glad you like hugs though. You have a daughter. One day when a boy beats her in a women’s sport, she’ll probably want a hug from her dad. Then she’ll ask you why you didn’t stand up for women’s sports and her ability to win a championship fairly and honestly. Good luck, bud. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 8, 2024

Ouch.

That’s 33 women cheated of their right to play college sports. Plus I don’t think you should accuse @sagesteele or @ClayTravis of “stoking fear” after you tweeted your desire to punch a fifteen year old kid in the face for wearing a Trump hat! https://t.co/onrXk7690e — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) April 8, 2024

How many does it need to be until you consider it a problem? How many women need to lose opportunities and scholarships for you to care? How many women need to be sexually violated in locker rooms for you to call it a crime? How many women have to report being exposed to male… https://t.co/y1TOxlaqMJ — Sav! (@thisissavvy1) April 8, 2024

33 too many… keep men out of women’s sports! https://t.co/xIF2ZgE2mA — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 8, 2024

We have to wonder if the Left ever grows tired of being on the wrong side of so many issues.

