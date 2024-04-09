Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and...
DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the...
J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian...
Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That...
Kamala Harris Attacks Trump for Being 'Proud' of Overturning Roe v Wade
Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sin...
LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant...
Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and...
Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes...
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Geraldo and Keith Olbermann Battle Over Larry David
Scotland’s First Minister Says the 'Far-Right' Is Accusing Him of Hate Speech
MSNBC Warns America of Donald Trump's Potential Pick for Attorney General
President Joe Biden Spins Another Yarn About His Childhood Neighborhood
Politico Explains Why Republicans Will 'Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars'

'Good Luck, BUD': Clay Travis OWNS Dem Who Says It's OK for Men to Play Women's in Heated Back and Forth

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on April 09, 2024
Twitchy

Sometimes we feel like we all must be living in some alternate universe when we see people making an argument for men to play women's sports ... 

Common sense should tell us all that men belong in men's sports not women's sports, and just because a man who is mediocre at his sport wants to play as a woman, that shouldn't be allowed. This has become the literal PATRIARCHY, which is ironic considering so many of these same people spent years blaming the patriarchy.

Advertisement

But we digress.

Bakari Sellers tried picking a fight with Clay Travis over Dawn Staley who said she was ok with young men replacing young women on her winning basketball team. 

Hope Dawn saw that, Bakari. 

Clay, of course, fired back.

Bakari avoided answering him because he didn't want to admit what we already knew. 

He's fine with men taking over women's sports because that's what his party says he's supposed to believe. Oh, he tried to play it off like it's such a small number that it shouldn't matter but GIVE US A FREAKING BREAK.

Recommended

J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll
Sam J.
Advertisement

That means 33 young women don't get to play their sport because A MAN IS PLAYING IN THEIR SPOT.

That's not right.

That's wrong.

And Bakari doesn't seem to get it.

Ouch.

We have to wonder if the Left ever grows tired of being on the wrong side of so many issues.

======================================================================

Related:

J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post By Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll

Advertisement

Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That Went For Him

Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sinners Is 'Naive'

LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant About Eclipses is PRICELESS

Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and LOL-WOW THAT Was Dumb

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRAT SPORTS WOMEN'S RIGHTS CLAY TRAVIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll
Sam J.
Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the Program (Thread)
Sam J.
Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes Write Themselves
Grateful Calvin
LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant About Eclipses Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That Went for Him
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll Sam J.
Advertisement