LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant About Eclipses is PRICELESS

Sunny Hostin should stop talking.

Wait ... no no, we're mistaken.

She should KEEP talking because, with balloon-heads like her pretending they know things, we'll have Twitchy fodder until the end of time! We here at Twitchy salute you, Sunny, and thank you for the job security.

Heh.

Watch this ridiculousness:

Sunny Hostin suggests that the solar eclipse, the earthquake, and the fact that cicadas are coming are a sign of climate change. pic.twitter.com/iKJJzS1QQ7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 8, 2024

Good gravy, is there a more annoying group of harpy women on this planet? Can you imagine being stuck with them in an elevator? EGADS.

That being said, we were pretty amused by Whoopi's reaction to Sunny's take, correcting her on cicadas and seeming to lose her patience with the stupid. You know if what Sunny is saying is too dumb for Whoopi it's really really really dumb. Impressively dumb even.

She makes AOC look like some sort of genius.

Sunny Hostin is dumber than a box of AOCs. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 8, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So using that one. Aces!

She thinks eclipse means No Sunny — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 8, 2024

We see what he did there.

Eclipses and earthquakes are not only signs of climate change but also white supremacy and racism. pic.twitter.com/fSImkTSgm2 — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) April 8, 2024

DAMMIT. WE KNEW IT. If only Biden had warned us!

She’s really stupid. I can’t count the number of times she’s said something completely incorrect. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 8, 2024

Has anyone ever been able to finish a complete sentence in the history of that show? — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) April 8, 2024

Good question.

We're going with NO.

Hey! We made the same face.

Who is the dude sitting in Whoopi's place? — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) April 9, 2024

And fin.

