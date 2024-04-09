Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sin...
LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant About Eclipses is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on April 09, 2024
ABC

Sunny Hostin should stop talking.

Wait ... no no, we're mistaken.

She should KEEP talking because, with balloon-heads like her pretending they know things, we'll have Twitchy fodder until the end of time! We here at Twitchy salute you, Sunny, and thank you for the job security.

Heh.

Watch this ridiculousness:

Good gravy, is there a more annoying group of harpy women on this planet? Can you imagine being stuck with them in an elevator? EGADS.

That being said, we were pretty amused by Whoopi's reaction to Sunny's take, correcting her on cicadas and seeming to lose her patience with the stupid. You know if what Sunny is saying is too dumb for Whoopi it's really really really dumb. Impressively dumb even.

She makes AOC look like some sort of genius.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So using that one. Aces!

We see what he did there.

DAMMIT. WE KNEW IT. If only Biden had warned us!

Good question.

We're going with NO.

Sam J.
Hey! We made the same face.

And fin.

Sam J.
