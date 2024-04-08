James Woods Has Just 2 WORDS for Don Lemon Who Claims White Right-Leaning Men Are Biggest Terror Threat

Oh look, Don Lemon is still one of the most unoriginal, boring, racists on the planet. You'd think losing his gig for being an obnoxious hack and then getting humiliated on X would maybe change the guy a little bit but ... no.

Once a horrible, nasty, smug, hate-filled racist ALWAYS a horrible, nasty, smug, hate-filled racist.

Lemon insists white, Right-Leaning men are still the biggest terror threat to our country.

Yawn.

Change the record, bro.

James Woods had just two words for Lemon:

And. Boom.

We have to stop demonizing people except the 73 percent of the population. 🤡 — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) April 8, 2024

Wait, isn't Lemon married to a white guy?

Thought so.

He then married a white man…🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 8, 2024

Wow, that's gotta sting to know your own husband thinks you could be a terrorist.

That's low.

Lemon: We have to stop demonizing people.



Lemon (in the same damn sentence): *proceeds to demonize people* — Julie Frost--That Werewolf Writer🐺🦉 (@JulieCFrost) April 8, 2024

Lemon should look at some violent crime statistics and he’d find that it’s not even close, it’s thugs in blue cities doing most of the killing and they ain’t white. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) April 8, 2024

But TRUMP!

MAGA MAGA MAGA!

Why do we still have racism? pic.twitter.com/gIKHoiNh2e — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 8, 2024

What would Democrats do without racism?

Then why marry a white man if this is how Lemon thinks and feels!? — シ𝑹𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍 🇺🇸⭐️ (@RF_SoTX_956) April 8, 2024

Word.

Seems a fair ask.

