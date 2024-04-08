THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Salon's Take on Men Punching Random Women in NYC...
James Woods Has Just 2 WORDS for Don Lemon Who Claims White Right-Leaning Men Are Biggest Terror Threat

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on April 08, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Oh look, Don Lemon is still one of the most unoriginal, boring, racists on the planet. You'd think losing his gig for being an obnoxious hack and then getting humiliated on X would maybe change the guy a little bit but ... no.

Once a horrible, nasty, smug, hate-filled racist ALWAYS a horrible, nasty, smug, hate-filled racist.

Lemon insists white, Right-Leaning men are still the biggest terror threat to our country.

Yawn.

Change the record, bro.

James Woods had just two words for Lemon:

And. Boom.

Wait, isn't Lemon married to a white guy?

Thought so.

Wow, that's gotta sting to know your own husband thinks you could be a terrorist.

That's low.

But TRUMP!

MAGA MAGA MAGA!

What would Democrats do without racism? 

Word.

Seems a fair ask.

======================================================================

