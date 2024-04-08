Women Fact-Check TF Out of Rob Reiner for Trying to LIE to WOMEN About Trump's Abortion Position

What would Rob Reiner do with himself if he wasn't wasting time lying about Trump? We get it, this is all he knows how to do anymore (that ridiculous flop of a documentary he tried putting out proved his days of movie-making are behind him), but you'd think he'd at least try and pick a lie that's not so easily debunked.

Advertisement

Like this one.

Trump says he’s proud to deny a woman’s right to choose. Women must now exercise their right not to choose Trump. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 8, 2024

Rob acts like Trump didn't just announce this TODAY.

On video.

We can all see for ourselves what Trump said and it's very clear he did not say he's proud to deny a woman her right to choose. Rob knows this, he just hopes the women who still follow him don't know any better. That or maybe he really doesn't know reality from fiction anymore, the guy is a mess after all.

Plenty of people fact-checked Meathead, but we thought it would be all the more entertaining to show WOMEN fact-checking him since he took it upon himself to try and scare them into voting for Biden.

@CommunityNotes why is this liar allowed to spread lies about everything? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 8, 2024

Why? Were they not allowed to vote the way they wanted before? — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) April 8, 2024

Rob wants as many babies dead as possible.



Also, @robreiner this Trump ad was in your comments. 🤭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ioKuJ6MqNz — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 8, 2024

HA! You love to see it.

No, Trump said he’d leave it to us women to decide state to state. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 8, 2024

Never said that LIAR........... Where was your energy when they were forcing pregnant women to take an experimental vaccine sit your fat ass down. — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) April 8, 2024

Nah, the choice couldn't be clearer... pic.twitter.com/hYwXPqJrxY — Kenzie Marie 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Kenzie) April 8, 2024

But nice try, Rob.

How about the baby's right to live? — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) April 8, 2024

Democrats like Rob only really care about lives (and deaths) they can exploit for their narrative.

This proves you are a paid liar, meant to deceive the people! https://t.co/QnHtSF8fBn — JangledKeys (@JangledK) April 8, 2024

Yup. It's right there, all Rob has to do is watch it.

But he never said that chubs — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) April 8, 2024

Yeah, Chubs.

======================================================================

Related:

*HIC* Rep. Steve Cohen's Bizarre (Hilarious) Meltdown Over Troll Has X Wondering WHAT He's Been Drinking

Advertisement

Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men Dominating Women's Sports

'Karma's a B**CH': Julie Kelly DROPS 'Stunted Bully' Adam Kinzinger for His Ugly Tweet at Praying Grandma

HA! Obama Bro Laughed OFF X for Claiming Media Hold Biden to Higher Standard Because He 'Tells the Truth'

Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About Scientists and Climate Change

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.