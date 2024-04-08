I Did NOT Have RFK Jr. BLISTERING Biden Over Inflation By the Numbers...
RedState Exposes Expelled Vanderbilt Student (Hamas Activist) and His DAMNING Connections...
OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wron...
Another Hillary Clinton Attempt to Zing Trump (This Time About the Eclipse) Backfires
*HIC* Rep. Steve Cohen's Bizarre (Hilarious) Meltdown Over Troll Has X Wondering WHAT...
Bidenomics! Here are Changes in Food and Energy Prices Over the Last Few...
Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men...
'Karma's a B**CH': Julie Kelly DROPS 'Stunted Bully' Adam Kinzinger for His Ugly...
'Divorced From Reality': Pete Buttigieg Explains Why Economy Is Better, Streets Safer Unde...
HA! Obama Bro Laughed OFF X for Claiming Media Hold Biden to Higher...
Shocker: Mayo Clinic Reports HUGE Health Issues (Including Cancer) Related to Puberty Bloc...
Pope Francis: Gender Theory, Sex Changes, Surrogacy Are 'Threats to Human Dignity'
WAR: Elon Musk Vows to Lift All Restrictions in Brazil, Publish Demands Made...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Women Fact-Check TF Out of Rob Reiner for Trying to LIE to WOMEN About Trump's Abortion Position

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on April 08, 2024
Twitchy

What would Rob Reiner do with himself if he wasn't wasting time lying about Trump? We get it, this is all he knows how to do anymore (that ridiculous flop of a documentary he tried putting out proved his days of movie-making are behind him), but you'd think he'd at least try and pick a lie that's not so easily debunked.

Advertisement

Like this one.

Rob acts like Trump didn't just announce this TODAY.

On video.

We can all see for ourselves what Trump said and it's very clear he did not say he's proud to deny a woman her right to choose. Rob knows this, he just hopes the women who still follow him don't know any better. That or maybe he really doesn't know reality from fiction anymore, the guy is a mess after all.

Plenty of people fact-checked Meathead, but we thought it would be all the more entertaining to show WOMEN fact-checking him since he took it upon himself to try and scare them into voting for Biden.

HA! You love to see it.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But nice try, Rob.

Democrats like Rob only really care about lives (and deaths) they can exploit for their narrative.

Yup. It's right there, all Rob has to do is watch it.

Yeah, Chubs.

======================================================================

Related:

*HIC* Rep. Steve Cohen's Bizarre (Hilarious) Meltdown Over Troll Has X Wondering WHAT He's Been Drinking

Advertisement

Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men Dominating Women's Sports

'Karma's a B**CH': Julie Kelly DROPS 'Stunted Bully' Adam Kinzinger for His Ugly Tweet at Praying Grandma

HA! Obama Bro Laughed OFF X for Claiming Media Hold Biden to Higher Standard Because He 'Tells the Truth'

Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About Scientists and Climate Change

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wrong (for Biden)
Sam J.
RedState Exposes Expelled Vanderbilt Student (Hamas Activist) and His DAMNING Connections (White House?!)
Sam J.
Another Hillary Clinton Attempt to Zing Trump (This Time About the Eclipse) Backfires
Doug P.
*HIC* Rep. Steve Cohen's Bizarre (Hilarious) Meltdown Over Troll Has X Wondering WHAT He's Been Drinking
Sam J.
'Karma's a B**CH': Julie Kelly DROPS 'Stunted Bully' Adam Kinzinger for His Ugly Tweet at Praying Grandma
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement