Ontario Must Pay for Man to Have a Vagina Constructed While Leaving His Man Parts Intact

Oh, Canada.

It was a little more than a year ago when Twitchy covered a story out of Canada, where a man wanted the Ontario government to pay for him to have a vagina constructed while keeping his penis. The surgery was going to take place in Texas. The National Post reported at the time:

In a lengthy legal battle that could lead to more requests for individually customized and unorthodox gender-affirming surgeries, an Ontario resident is seeking publicly funded surgery to construct a vagina while preserving the penis. The case, now before the courts, reflects a small but growing demand for niche surgeries for people who identify as non-binary, meaning neither exclusively female nor exclusively male. As National Post columnist Jamie Sarkonak first reported in September, the case involves 33-year-old K.S., as she is identified in court documents, who was born male but who identifies as female dominant and uses a feminine name. Ontario’s Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) originally denied K.S.’s request in 2022 for funding for a penile sparing vaginoplasty, a procedure that isn’t available in Canada. The surgery was to be performed at the Crane Center for Transgender Surgery in Austin, Texas.

OHIP argued that this was an experimental surgery and not covered.

It appears that the legal battle is over, and K.S. is getting his "penile sparing vaginoplasty" on the house.

Guessing the waitlist for this would be short. — Nicole McTague (@MctagueNicole) April 26, 2025

@fordnation needs to take this to the Supreme Court. There is NO WAY anyone can argue that this is medically necessary. — John V Connor🇨🇦 (@StopSexFraud) April 26, 2025

I don’t consider this a necessary medical procedure. It’s more like getting plastic surgery and we don’t cover nose jobs or crooked teeth. People should be paying for this thing themselves and not dumping on the public system. — Prosthetic Leg (@ProstheticLeg3) April 26, 2025

Canada? I thought this person was canonically from Nantucket. — Gustav Swart (@Gustav_Swart) April 26, 2025

As the National Post said, they don't even offer this procedure in Canada. Apparently, there's a clinic in Texas that will do it.

We are way past this insanity right now. — DefiAnt (@DeFiDevNow) April 26, 2025

A lot of variations on this in the replies:

He can go f*ck himself. — Skred The Rogue (@SkredTheRogue) April 26, 2025

Credit to OHIP for at least fighting this legal battle and not just approving this bizarre surgery right away.

