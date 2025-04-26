Hello, Gaslight! Democrat Jason Crow Earns EPIC Ratio for Lying About What His Party Stands for (WATCH)

This is some next-level gaslighting from Democratic Rep. Jason Crow.

It requires that voters all have the collective memory of a goldfish and forget the last 30 years of Democratic governance and policies.

Watch as he says what the Democratic Party stands for:

Americans don't want a handout or someone telling them how to live their life.



They just want a level playing field and a fair shake.



Folks want to work hard for an honest day’s pay, and know the system isn’t rigged against them.



That’s what the Democratic Party stands for. pic.twitter.com/fagcrwbZNQ — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) April 26, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Really?

The same party that pushed for hate speech laws? The ones that pass reams of regulations telling us how we can run our businesses, the pressure of our shower heads, and what kind of lightbulbs we have in our homes?

The same party that demands we call women 'egg producers' and 'inseminated persons' so we don't offend trans people?

The same party that spent billions on illegal immigrants while it threw North Carolinians out of FEMA hotels?

Spare us.

"know the system isn't rigged against them" pic.twitter.com/tAhAx3mRQO — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) April 26, 2025

The system is rigged against us.

"...I say after my party has spent the last 50 years trying to push handouts to make people perpetually dependent on government and to leverage those down on their luck into abiding by the social policies we've told them to support..." — XcentricXennial (@XcentricXennial) April 26, 2025

Nailed it.

No, that would be for illegals rather than Americans. pic.twitter.com/sceuxe6YAo — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) April 26, 2025

By 'level the playing field' he means 'knock Americans down a peg or two.'

The last 10 years you guys have only been about free handouts (mostly for illegals) and destroying people who don’t abide by your race/gender insanity and now you want to come and say this s**t? Do You think we’re that dumb? — MAGA Oracle (@MAGAOracle) April 26, 2025

Yes, he thinks we're that dumb.

This isn't what the Democratic Party stands for at all!

Illegals over citizens

Can't define woman

Won't protect women's spaces.

Thinks it's OK for adult issues to be thrown in the faces of KIDS!

Pro War

Pro Big GOVT

Pro overregulating

Hoax pushers

The list could go on & on — Teresa¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@SthrnMomNGram) April 26, 2025

It's a very long list.

What you wrote is true. What you do is contrary to that.



How is it fair that the government takes over 50% of my income and hands out money to others? How is this fair? They can receive the tax income you take from me, but they won’t pay taxes. Fair? I think not.



You support… — Deepstatewarhawkfinder (@ryanethomas10) April 26, 2025

Actions speak louder than words.

Your party stands for Marxism and should never be allowed to hold government power ever again. https://t.co/aB0IEiErOl — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) April 26, 2025

Amen.

This is an amazing tweet because the democrat party actually stands for taking money from American workers and handing it out to non-citizens.



They used HHS to hand out over $30 billion to non-citizens under Biden https://t.co/jzNMQ970Zt — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 26, 2025

It really is a work of art, no?

Liar. The democrat party stands for crime, corruption, and huge, out of control, tyrannical government. https://t.co/mXQgmsZUE2 — Terry McQuade (@tmcquade3) April 26, 2025

We've all seen it.

Rep. Crow just prefers we pretend we didn't

