Hello, Gaslight! Democrat Jason Crow Earns EPIC Ratio for Lying About What His Party Stands for (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 26, 2025
Twitchy

This is some next-level gaslighting from Democratic Rep. Jason Crow.

It requires that voters all have the collective memory of a goldfish and forget the last 30 years of Democratic governance and policies.

Watch as he says what the Democratic Party stands for:

EL. OH. EL.

Really?

The same party that pushed for hate speech laws? The ones that pass reams of regulations telling us how we can run our businesses, the pressure of our shower heads, and what kind of lightbulbs we have in our homes?

The same party that demands we call women 'egg producers'  and 'inseminated persons' so we don't offend trans people?

The same party that spent billions on illegal immigrants while it threw North Carolinians out of FEMA hotels?

Spare us.

The system is rigged against us.

Nailed it.

By 'level the playing field' he means 'knock Americans down a peg or two.'

Yes, he thinks we're that dumb.

It's a very long list.

Actions speak louder than words.

Amen.

It really is a work of art, no?

We've all seen it.

Rep. Crow just prefers we pretend we didn't

