'Karma's a B**CH': Julie Kelly DROPS 'Stunted Bully' Adam Kinzinger for His Ugly Tweet at Praying Grandma

Rebecca Lavrenz, aka 'J6PrayingGrandma,' posted this about Thursday's verdict where she was charged for being in the Capitol on January 6th. Oh sure, they have a laundry list of evil things they claim she did while praying in the Capitol but ultimately this is what it boils down to.

Advertisement

I am still in utter disbelief by Thursday’s verdict. Never in my life did I imagine my own government would charge me as a criminal for exercising my religious liberties and rights to free speech, which are guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. They are… — Rebecca Lavrenz (@j6prayingrandma) April 6, 2024

Her post continues:

They are trying to stop our voices, put fear in our hearts and take away the inalienable rights given to us by God. But I will not let that happen to this praying great-grandma as long as I have breath. #j6prayingrandma

Cue bully and all-around DBag Adam Kinzinger proving his presence on the J6 Committee was personal and he's taking great pleasure in watching Americans suffer for using their right to protest.

Seriously, we make fun of this guy for crying a lot but he really is a bad guy and this post proves it.

Probably shouldn’t have Jan 6th’ed right? https://t.co/FDC0n9QpCt — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) April 7, 2024

What a d-i-c-k? Right? Can we spell that? If not, our bad.

But he deserves it.

Julie Kelly with the takedown:

Only a stunted bully like you would cheer the potential incarceration of a 71-year-old woman who was inside a government building for 10 minutes on a Wednesday afternoon to peacefully exercise her 1A rights. Karma is a bitch. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 7, 2024

What she said.

Others got in on dragging Adam for being a hate-filled lawn flamingo:

Adam should be on the frontlines in Ukraine — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 7, 2024

Summer of love and trumps inauguration day have entered the chat — Rose Griswold (@Tinybird333) April 8, 2024

Now now, we all know it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! Obama Bro Laughed OFF X for Claiming Media Hold Biden to Higher Standard Because He 'Tells the Truth'

Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About Scientists and Climate Change

'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread

Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With What She Knows' and Oh HELL NO

X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful Than Melania Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.