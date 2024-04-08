'Karma's a B**CH': Julie Kelly DROPS 'Stunted Bully' Adam Kinzinger for His Ugly Tweet at Praying Grandma

Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on April 08, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Rebecca Lavrenz, aka 'J6PrayingGrandma,' posted this about Thursday's verdict where she was charged for being in the Capitol on January 6th. Oh sure, they have a laundry list of evil things they claim she did while praying in the Capitol but ultimately this is what it boils down to.

Advertisement

Her post continues:

They are trying to stop our voices, put fear in our hearts and take away the inalienable rights given to us by God. But I will not let that happen to this praying great-grandma as long as I have breath. #j6prayingrandma

Cue bully and all-around DBag Adam Kinzinger proving his presence on the J6 Committee was personal and he's taking great pleasure in watching Americans suffer for using their right to protest.

Seriously, we make fun of this guy for crying a lot but he really is a bad guy and this post proves it.

What a d-i-c-k? Right? Can we spell that? If not, our bad.

But he deserves it.

Julie Kelly with the takedown:

What she said.

Others got in on dragging Adam for being a hate-filled lawn flamingo:

