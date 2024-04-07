Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About Scientists and Climate Change

So ... David Pepper thought this post would somehow be a big ol' gotcha for those smart enough to see through the Climate Change scam/grift. He was wrong, of course, otherwise, we wouldn't be writing about him.

What a train wreck this turned into, for him. We, on the other hand, are still laughing.

It all started here.

So…our scientists can predict a total eclipse to the second. To the exact latitudes & longitudes.



We trust them so so much that people are traveling to the exact places the scientists tell us.



Question: so why do so many ignore scientists’ predictions about climate change?!! pic.twitter.com/cPzbVRHKZp — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) April 6, 2024

Science would tell us a baby lives in the womb and there are only men/women. 🤷 — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) April 6, 2024

These scientists are getting paid to do their job, climate scientists get paid to say what their check writers tell them to say — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) April 6, 2024

Because orbital physics is well-tested and a model will represent reality almost perfectly.



Climate science is not well-tested. The climate system is magnitudes more complex than basic orbital physics and most models do not backtest well. Anyone who says the science is settled… — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) April 6, 2024

Good question. Why did Obama buy ocean front property? — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 6, 2024

Because Obama can control the rising oceans or something.

Remember when he said that? Heh, good times.

Bad logic. But here's why: because the behavior of the climate is a complex system not precisely modeled by a closed-set of equations, and the movement of planetary objects follows a regular pattern that is modeled precisely by a closed-set of equations. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) April 7, 2024

Because they can’t tell you if it’s going to rain tomorrow? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 7, 2024

This is what someone who is ignorant of science would ask. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 6, 2024

Because every prediction they’ve made over the last several decades has been wrong. — Dankey Kang (@tab_hasco) April 7, 2024

Our favorite part in all of this is how Pepper tried to come back to his original post for his followers and pretend he somehow didn't get dragged and owned. This didn't go well for him either.

The responses to this tweet….tell us so much. https://t.co/W8UJE6V0SA — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) April 7, 2024

Yes, that Pepper didn't think before he tweeted.

Unlike the actual tweet, which tells us nothing.



BTW, nice ratio. — Bradley Vasoli 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@BVasoli) April 7, 2024

