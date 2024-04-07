Bill Clinton Announces He's Penning a New Memoir Focused on His Life and...
'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receip...
Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With...
Biden and the Democrats Think You're Stupid ... That's It, That's the Headline
X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful...
Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and...
Illegal 'Influencer' Who Mocked U.S. in Viral Videos Telling Illegals to Come for...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and...
'Where You From, Man?' President Biden Asked If He's Abandoning Israel
Keith Olbermann Says RFK Jr. 'Must Be Forced to Withdraw From the Ballot'
VIP: Trump Comes to the Defense of January 6th Praying Grandma Following Her...
I'm Not Woke: Fetterman Surprises Again and Democrats Are Mad … Again
Women's Basketball Coach Says If You Consider Yourself a Woman, You Should Be...
Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman for Defamation

Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About Scientists and Climate Change

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on April 07, 2024
meme

So ... David Pepper thought this post would somehow be a big ol' gotcha for those smart enough to see through the Climate Change scam/grift. He was wrong, of course, otherwise, we wouldn't be writing about him.

Advertisement

What a train wreck this turned into, for him. We, on the other hand, are still laughing.

It all started here.

So sciency! Heh.

Let the dragging begin.

Guess he thinks all scientists are the same? 

Hrm.

Ask a stupid question ...

Recommended

'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Because Obama can control the rising oceans or something. 

Remember when he said that? Heh, good times.

But SCIENCE!

Starting to sense a theme here. 

Our favorite part in all of this is how Pepper tried to come back to his original post for his followers and pretend he somehow didn't get dragged and owned. This didn't go well for him either.

Yes, that Pepper didn't think before he tweeted.

Advertisement

Tough crowd.

======================================================================

Related:

'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread

Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With What She Knows' and Oh HELL NO

X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful Than Melania Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and Gosh, We're SHOCKED

ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful Than Melania Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With What She Knows' and Oh HELL NO
Sam J.
Bill Clinton Announces He's Penning a New Memoir Focused on His Life and the Responses are COMEDY GOLD
Sam J.
Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and Gosh, We're SHOCKED
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Sam J.
Advertisement