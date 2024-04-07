ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL

According to his campaign, Trump raised over $50 MILLION last night, breaking every fundraising record in the book.

$50.5 million, to be exact, and twice as much as ol' Joe raised at his $250K per ticket fundraiser with Lizzo and Obama.

Hrm.

That's not good for President Silver Alert:

BREAKING: President Trump will raise over $50.5 million tonight — smashing every fundraising record in the book.



It took three presidents to raise just $25 million at Biden's ritzy NYC fundraiser last month. pic.twitter.com/U71nbonraR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2024

No wonder our pals on the Left are s**tting bricks.

Trump’s $175 million bond may turn out to be fake



His property valuations were exposed as fake



His business rec & net worth were exposed as fake



His election claims were fake



But the media STILL takes his word for it that he raised $50.5 million tonight?



Get the F outta here — Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 7, 2024

Because you know, the media is ALWAYS on Trump's side.

FOH.

Bet you a dollar that Trump didn’t raise 50 million at his fundraiser. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 7, 2024

Poor Claire. She's such a hot mess these days.

The problem with lying about everything, including the value of your properties and your own inability to pay what you owe, is that when you want people to believe you raised $50.5 million, only your hapless rubes will buy it.



I don't believe ANYTHING trump says. pic.twitter.com/RCcQBsMD1o — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 7, 2024

Nothing like burying your head in the sand to try and ignore the fact the guy you're rooting for (and who has been paying you to pretend he likes him) raised only half of that with TWO other far more popular presidents by his side.

Alleged billionaire who claimed to have a half billion in cash but couldn't pay $450 million bond. A successful businessman with 6 bankruptcies. A president with 40,000 recorded and confirmed lies to his credit. And now claiming he somehow raised 50 million- suuuure. pic.twitter.com/IJbRibkEvX — Trump=MoneyChanger Thomas Howard (@ThmsHoward) April 7, 2024

Some guys keep big guns.

Some guys keep big trucks.

Some guys keep many women.

Trump lies about big crowds and big fundraisers.



$50.5 million? Come on man 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yR5E60s8Gk — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) April 7, 2024

Whatever makes them feel better.

Even if Trump doesn't raise $50 million tonight, he's going to say he did. Trump lies about everything. He's lied so many times that he has no choice but to lie. — Thomas R. Carey 🇺🇦🌻 (@TRC288) April 6, 2024

It feels like we're seeing a lot of coping and seething going on.

So, TRUMP declares he raised 50.5 million dollars? Any CLAIM by Trump is, by definitions, highly suspect. He’s been known to LIE about anything and everything. IJS. — NYRod (@Nyrod) April 7, 2024

Okay, maybe more coping than seething.

They're definitely rattled.

Lmfao Trump didn't raise 50 million.



Another Trump lie 😂😂😂😂 — Jameson (@JesseA1986) April 7, 2024

Trump’s campaign said it raised $50.5 million at a high-dollar Florida fundraiser



The way the Trumps lie who knows if this is true. I am sure Trump will illegally use that money to pay personal legal expenses! https://t.co/z4QQIHh7h1 — ꧁🦋𝖦𝖾𝗈𝗋𝗀𝗂𝖺 𝖱𝖾𝗌𝗂𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗋🏳️‍🌈꧂𝖶𝗈𝗄𝖾 (@ResisterChic) April 7, 2024

On NO, a Swiftie thinks Trump lied!

Heh.

If Donald Trump and his *team* are saying that they raised $50.5 million tonight, you know that they are lying.



Why?



Because Donald Trump and his *team* lie about everything. — Mark (@MarkfromSeattle) April 7, 2024

You get the picture.

They just cannot accept the guy they are so involved in hating raised more than the Botox-filled meat puppet they elected in 2020.

Ain't it great?

