ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:20 AM on April 07, 2024
Meme

According to his campaign, Trump raised over $50 MILLION last night, breaking every fundraising record in the book. 

$50.5 million, to be exact, and twice as much as ol' Joe raised at his $250K per ticket fundraiser with Lizzo and Obama.

Advertisement

Hrm.

That's not good for President Silver Alert:

No wonder our pals on the Left are s**tting bricks.

Because you know, the media is ALWAYS on Trump's side.

FOH.

Poor Claire. She's such a hot mess these days.

Nothing like burying your head in the sand to try and ignore the fact the guy you're rooting for (and who has been paying you to pretend he likes him) raised only half of that with TWO other far more popular presidents by his side.

Whatever makes them feel better.

It feels like we're seeing a lot of coping and seething going on.

Okay, maybe more coping than seething.

They're definitely rattled.

On NO, a Swiftie thinks Trump lied!

Heh.

You get the picture.

They just cannot accept the guy they are so involved in hating raised more than the Botox-filled meat puppet they elected in 2020. 

Advertisement

Ain't it great?

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

