Slain NYPD Officer's Widow Delivers Heartbreaking Eulogy

'ARREST ME!' J.K. Rowling Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME After Man Threatens Her With Legal Over Tweets

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on April 01, 2024
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

Have we mentioned how much we love and adore J.K. Rowling? Because we do, we love and adore J.K. Rowling. She's fierce, fearless, and unwavering in her support and defense of women in a world more than happy to erase them to make men with mental illness feel better about playing dress up.

Earlier today, Rowling mocked Scotland's new Hate Crime law with a brilliant April Fools' Day thread of men who think they're women.

Welp, seems her clever AF thread triggered some people ... especially this guy who threatened her and demanded an investigation.

OVER TWEETS.

Rowling for the win:

DELIBERATELY DEFIANT.

Oh HELL YEAH.

Makes you want to run through a brick wall, right?

Rowling responded:

SEE?! WE LOVE HER.

Pretty sure the 'bloke' giving her a hard time and insisting the law investigate her doesn't get how sexist he's really being ... 

Rowling does not and will not take any crap.

Booyah.

