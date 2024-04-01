'ARREST ME!' J.K. Rowling Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME After Man Threatens Her With Legal Over Tweets

Have we mentioned how much we love and adore J.K. Rowling? Because we do, we love and adore J.K. Rowling. She's fierce, fearless, and unwavering in her support and defense of women in a world more than happy to erase them to make men with mental illness feel better about playing dress up.

Earlier today, Rowling mocked Scotland's new Hate Crime law with a brilliant April Fools' Day thread of men who think they're women.

Welp, seems her clever AF thread triggered some people ... especially this guy who threatened her and demanded an investigation.

OVER TWEETS.

Rowling for the win:

Totally agree. I have been DELIBERATELY DEFIANT, in spite of some random bloke’s advice. A full investigation MUST be mounted. #ArrestMe



Also, visit Scotland, land of the free! pic.twitter.com/8HqgxofwtN — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

DELIBERATELY DEFIANT.

Oh HELL YEAH.

Makes you want to run through a brick wall, right?

I wish i was as brave as you jo they have me petrified to speak now. Im too ill to have any run in with police but now my speech is forced to speak lies. I am not ok with that. I was ok when i had the choice to be polite but still free to speak if i felt a problem now i have no… — tors/torz ♿️🧩 (@Torz2012) April 1, 2024

Rowling responded:

I speak for women like you, who can’t ❤️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

SEE?! WE LOVE HER.

How DARE you be so WILFULLY obstinate. Retreat at once to the kitchen and prepare this gentleman a sandwich as recompense for your disobedience. — 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) April 1, 2024

Pretty sure the 'bloke' giving her a hard time and insisting the law investigate her doesn't get how sexist he's really being ...

Not DELIBRATELY DEFIANT! 😱 — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 1, 2024

Rowling does not and will not take any crap.

Booyah.

