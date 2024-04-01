Careful Not to Step in the BS: Leftist Says He's 'Afraid' to Put...
PLEASE No April Fools! Tristan Snell Dramatically Announcing He's Leaving Twitter Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on April 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

If this is just an April Fools' Day prank from Tristan Snell we are going to be most disappointed.

Sounds like Snell is taking his ball and going home ... he wrote an entire thread about it.

No, really.

Although even if he is serious, when nobody cares about his leaving he can claim it was just a joke and HA HA fooled you. And then he'll make a big deal about how important his voice is especially on such a hate-filled platform that serves Trump or whatever.

He continued:

Pass.

Note, he did include the link but eh ... we're not giving him any free marketing. Second note, the link he keeps sending people doesn't seem to work so that's pretty damn funny ...

*snort*

Bro, if you're going to make a dramatic exit at least make sure you have your web address listed correctly. Sheesh.

Right?

Bro, this isn't an airport, you don't need to announce your departure.

Please please please please ... 

Heh.

======================================================================

