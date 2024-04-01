PLEASE No April Fools! Tristan Snell Dramatically Announcing He's Leaving Twitter Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

If this is just an April Fools' Day prank from Tristan Snell we are going to be most disappointed.

Sounds like Snell is taking his ball and going home ... he wrote an entire thread about it.

No, really.

BREAKING -- I'm done here.



I'm tired of being subject to an opaque algorithm and an erratic, right-lurching billionaire, determining which posts you get to see.



You should be able to see EVERY post I do. And we should have a direct connection to one another.



So I'm out. ✌️ — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 1, 2024

Although even if he is serious, when nobody cares about his leaving he can claim it was just a joke and HA HA fooled you. And then he'll make a big deal about how important his voice is especially on such a hate-filled platform that serves Trump or whatever.

He continued:

You can come find me at https://t.co/ZQwocQk61Q



This is where I'll have all the new analysis on legal and political news, bonus content from Taking Down Trump, audio and video content, Q&As, and an amazing pro-democracy community of fighters like you.



See you there. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 1, 2024

Pass.

Note, he did include the link but eh ... we're not giving him any free marketing. Second note, the link he keeps sending people doesn't seem to work so that's pretty damn funny ...

I get a 404 error when I try to access it- got another link? — Lucie🟧🇺🇦 (@LucieSinclair1) April 1, 2024

*snort*

Bro, if you're going to make a dramatic exit at least make sure you have your web address listed correctly. Sheesh.

Wow you’re right



I’ve never heard of you



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iDtKFiTvws — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) April 1, 2024

Right?

Bro, this isn't an airport, you don't need to announce your departure.

If only this weren’t an April Fool’s joke. You are getting a lot of people’s hopes up that we won’t see your nonsense posts any longer. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) April 1, 2024

Please please please please ...

Heh.

