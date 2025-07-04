Here's Kamala Harris' Super Inspiring July 4th Self-Own (and Guess Who Got Cropped Out)

Kamala Harris might have lost the November election badly but at least she's remaining super optimistic and trying to make ALL Americans feel proud on this Independence Day.

Advertisement

Just kidding!

If a movie was made about Harris' post on this holiday it might be called "Forlorn on the 4th of July."

Apparently we're supposed to be feeling hopeless right now and this is Kamala's way of trying to sound optimistic, but it's a self-own of epic proportions for a few reasons:

🚨KAMALA HARRIS on the Fourth of July:



“Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.” pic.twitter.com/PA5TEFCRTV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 4, 2025

How inspiring!

This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.



But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation. pic.twitter.com/pYxJVw0fiD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 4, 2025

First off, it appears that Joe's already being memory holed (as if Harris has any chance of a successful 2028 run):

Hahahahahaha. You cropped out Joe and Jill.



🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 4, 2025

Sorry, Joe.

And a post from Harris that seems to say "I hope Trump voters lose some fingers in fireworks mishaps tonight" is an extra special touch.

Never seen someone wish everyone a “Sad 4th!” but here we are. https://t.co/j2fDHx34To — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 4, 2025

Remember all the "joy" we were being pitched not all that long ago? Neither does Kamala.

This is a funeral speech not a July 4th post https://t.co/zgGiwjQXbC — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 4, 2025

Doom, gloom, despair, projection, deflection and lies are the commodity the Democrats are peddling every day and they don't take a break even on July 4th.

What a message of Joy. — Adrienne Roberts (@MrsMarkRoberts) July 4, 2025

In a way Harris is right -- things were left in bad shape but that's now getting cleaned up, much to the chagrin of Harris and her fellow Democrats.

Yeah, she and Joe left things in a mess. Getting cleaned up though. It will get better, probably just in time for her kind to f--k it all up again. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 4, 2025

I actually thought things were hard when she was letting millions of people come here illegally and when they were blowing out inflation — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) July 4, 2025

It was much worse then, but Dems like Adam Schiff are now gaslighting about how much worse it is on this July 4th.

Did the British embassy post this? https://t.co/kBz6jvJ8hf — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 4, 2025

King George III would definitely like and repost Kamala's tweet.