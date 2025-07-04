Here's Kamala Harris' Super Inspiring July 4th Self-Own (and Guess Who Got Cropped Out)

What the Declaration of Independence Means to Me as a Lawyer
Doug P. | 5:30 PM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Kamala Harris might have lost the November election badly but at least she's remaining super optimistic and trying to make ALL Americans feel proud on this Independence Day.

Just kidding!

If a movie was made about Harris' post on this holiday it might be called "Forlorn on the 4th of July." 

Apparently we're supposed to be feeling hopeless right now and this is Kamala's way of trying to sound optimistic, but it's a self-own of epic proportions for a few reasons: 

How inspiring!

First off, it appears that Joe's already being memory holed (as if Harris has any chance of a successful 2028 run): 

Sorry, Joe.

And a post from Harris that seems to say "I hope Trump voters lose some fingers in fireworks mishaps tonight" is an extra special touch. 

Remember all the "joy" we were being pitched not all that long ago? Neither does Kamala.

Doom, gloom, despair, projection, deflection and lies are the commodity the Democrats are peddling every day and they don't take a break even on July 4th. 

In a way Harris is right -- things were left in bad shape but that's now getting cleaned up, much to the chagrin of Harris and her fellow Democrats. 

It was much worse then, but Dems like Adam Schiff are now gaslighting about how much worse it is on this July 4th.

King George III would definitely like and repost Kamala's tweet. 

