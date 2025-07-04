LIAR! X Drops a YUGE Ratio on Adam Schiff's Watermelon Head for Post About 4th of July Prices

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Remember back during the dark ages of the Biden administration when they laughably lied about lowering food prices for the Fourth of July

LOL. We hope everyone invested their 16 cents wisely. (Except, as the Community Note on that post shows, even 16 cents of savings was a lie.)

Of course, Democrats never learn their lesson, so last night, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff decided that he would try the same trick for this year's Independence Day celebration, claiming that Trump's tariffs are causing prices of some favorite cookout items to skyrocket. 

Notice how Schiff does not include any specifics about how MUCH those prices are rising? 

Yeah, there's a reason for that. 

We particularly like the specific food items that Schiff selected for his post, all of which are predominantly made in the USA, so they would not be impacted by tariffs in any case. 

Oops. 

In fairness, Schiff is a Democrat elitist, so, like Nancy Pelosi, everything in his $25,000 refrigerator probably IS imported. 

But we agree that he should absolutely put down his phone and stop annoying us on our most American of holidays.

We can virtually guarantee that Schiff has not been to a grocery store in at least a couple of decades. 

Even if Trump's tariffs ARE impacting the prices of some items (and there's no evidence of this for food products), there's no question that the impact is far lower than the disaster Schiff and Joe Biden inflicted on Americans from 2021-2025. 

Fact check on moron status: True. 

Yeah, this wasn't going the way Schiff wanted it to, as the ratio continued to mount. 

Hey, that's right. Wasn't the BBB supposed to kill us all? 

Is there anything that Schiff DOES do well? 

LOL. Is a 'lying dips*** monkey brain' better or worse than a 'dog-faced pony soldier'? 

And that's about the most polite response we could find. 

Honestly. 

Most were ... far harsher. 

Eep. 

Ahem ... moving on.

This is true, but Schiff has never let the truth get in the way of his lies. 

HA. 

Perfection. 

We could keep going on and on, Schiff's ratio was just that bad, but we think we will leave him to wallow in the putrid, crushing stench of his failure. 

We've got burgers ready to go on the grill, and those smell far better. 

Happy Independence Day to everyone except lying Adam Schiff. 

