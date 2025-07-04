LIAR! X Drops a YUGE Ratio on Adam Schiff's Watermelon Head for Post About 4th of July Prices

Remember back during the dark ages of the Biden administration when they laughably lied about lowering food prices for the Fourth of July?

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House 46 Archived (@WhiteHouse46) July 1, 2021

LOL. We hope everyone invested their 16 cents wisely. (Except, as the Community Note on that post shows, even 16 cents of savings was a lie.)

Of course, Democrats never learn their lesson, so last night, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff decided that he would try the same trick for this year's Independence Day celebration, claiming that Trump's tariffs are causing prices of some favorite cookout items to skyrocket.

Going shopping for your 4th of July cookout today? Trump's tariffs are making it a lot more expensive.



From beer, to beef, to ice cream – prices are higher than ever.



The American people deserve better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 4, 2025

Notice how Schiff does not include any specifics about how MUCH those prices are rising?

Yeah, there's a reason for that.

We particularly like the specific food items that Schiff selected for his post, all of which are predominantly made in the USA, so they would not be impacted by tariffs in any case.

The US is IMPORTING beef, beer & ice cream??? https://t.co/l8d8jnhYn7 — Christine E (@ChristineMarieB) July 4, 2025

Hey Autopen Pardon,



Nice try in the tariffs. Here is where Americans get these items



92% of beef is raised in America

79% of beer is made in America

96% of ice cream is made in America



Now can you turn off your phone so we can enjoy our FREEDOM?



Thanks,



Americans — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) July 4, 2025

Oops.

In fairness, Schiff is a Democrat elitist, so, like Nancy Pelosi, everything in his $25,000 refrigerator probably IS imported.

But we agree that he should absolutely put down his phone and stop annoying us on our most American of holidays.

You must not go to grocery stores.



Onions under a dollar a pound, eggs back in the 2.00-3.00 range. Spices are less expensive...



Most things are coming down. — Mom (@4xy2xx) July 4, 2025

We can virtually guarantee that Schiff has not been to a grocery store in at least a couple of decades.

Even if Trump's tariffs ARE impacting the prices of some items (and there's no evidence of this for food products), there's no question that the impact is far lower than the disaster Schiff and Joe Biden inflicted on Americans from 2021-2025.

Fact check on moron status: True.

Yeah, this wasn't going the way Schiff wanted it to, as the ratio continued to mount.

We’re all dead anyway, so who cares, Watermelon Head? https://t.co/nlVesVy0zv — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 4, 2025

Hey, that's right. Wasn't the BBB supposed to kill us all?

Give it a rest you anti-American POS! https://t.co/hHQpyhAkFm — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) July 4, 2025

You lie. Nothing has went up and many things have came down in the 6 months of President Trump.

You suck at governing and you're really not a good liar either. https://t.co/r6rR6B2hPs — Talisman (@Talisma63047028) July 4, 2025

Is there anything that Schiff DOES do well?

Don't know where you shop at but where I shop prices are down. You lying dips*** monkey brane https://t.co/uqsA5ervab — [email protected] (@electricken2002) July 4, 2025

LOL. Is a 'lying dips*** monkey brain' better or worse than a 'dog-faced pony soldier'?

I don’t drink, but everything I bought today was cheaper than last year.



Also—it’s called Independence Day. https://t.co/RW1DPfWUkt — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 4, 2025

And that's about the most polite response we could find.

Honestly.

Most were ... far harsher.

You can't go one day without crying about trump or checking a young boy into a hotel. pic.twitter.com/45QrWOEKOH — Remo Williams (Radical normal person) (@AmericanDHer) July 4, 2025

Eep.

Ahem ... moving on.

Just go away.

This is a blatant lie.



Every major economist agreed that the tariffs have had no input on daily consumption items.

Also: https://t.co/6U7fK6TMyH pic.twitter.com/6glQANAyKo — IvanV1 (@Ivanv1) July 4, 2025

This is true, but Schiff has never let the truth get in the way of his lies.

The crushing stench of defeat is coming through your post loud and clear. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 4, 2025

HA.

Perfection.

We could keep going on and on, Schiff's ratio was just that bad, but we think we will leave him to wallow in the putrid, crushing stench of his failure.

We've got burgers ready to go on the grill, and those smell far better.

Happy Independence Day to everyone except lying Adam Schiff.