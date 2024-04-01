Renowned Climate Scientist Seth MacFarlane Says QUIET Part About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Out Loud

If you've ever watched 'Family Guy,' it's obvious Brian Griffin is the most closely aligned with Seth MacFarlane.

He made himself a dog.

Think about that.

Also, think about this ridiculousness.

Advertisement

Particularly following Biden’s groundbreaking climate legislation contained in the Inflation Reduction Act, re-electing Trump would be committing to an official national denial of climate change, and making a conscious choice to accelerate the danger. https://t.co/BTzNtBtF9g — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 31, 2024

Thanks for admitting Biden lied his arse off about his bill, Seth.

Hey look -- Seth MacFarlane - Renowned Scientist - admits the "Inflation Reduction Act," was actually about "climate." That's progress. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 1, 2024

ACES!

It’s good to see you doing parody now, Seth.



“Climate legislation” contained in the “inflation reduction act”. That’s a good one! — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 1, 2024

The answer is always PURPLE.

$1.79 gas was really dangerous. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) April 1, 2024

Right? Being able to put gas in the tank and food on the table was super dangerous. Thank goodness Biden saved us.

*eye roll*

Don’t quit your day job, Seth. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) April 1, 2024

He really should focus on being funny because he is actually pretty damn funny. Except for that 'Good Times' reboot that's happening on Netflix (woof, that's bad) but Family Guy still makes this editor laugh out loud.

Hey, just being honest.

======================================================================

Related:

BIBLICAL Dragging! Sen. Jeff Merkley's Attempt to Use Easter to Shame Israel Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong

Biden Tries Covering His Arse With Pathetic Easter Greeting for Christians, Makes Things WAAAAY Worse

LUNATIC Left! James Woods Tears 'Hypocrite-Biden' a NEW ONE As Only He Can for Honoring Trans Over Easter

Father Ain't HAVIN' It: Activists Try (Fail) Ruining Easter Services at St. Patrick's Cathedral (Watch)

ER Nurse and Others Fact-NUKE Kamala Harris for Her Grossest Claim About Miscarriage and Abortion YET

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.