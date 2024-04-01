WHOA! The One, the Only David French Coming to Write for His Very...
Renowned Climate Scientist Seth MacFarlane Says QUIET Part About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Out Loud

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on April 01, 2024
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

If you've ever watched 'Family Guy,' it's obvious Brian Griffin is the most closely aligned with Seth MacFarlane.

He made himself a dog.

Think about that.

Also, think about this ridiculousness.

Thanks for admitting Biden lied his arse off about his bill, Seth.

ACES!

The answer is always PURPLE.

Right? Being able to put gas in the tank and food on the table was super dangerous. Thank goodness Biden saved us.

*eye roll*

He really should focus on being funny because he is actually pretty damn funny. Except for that 'Good Times' reboot that's happening on Netflix (woof, that's bad) but Family Guy still makes this editor laugh out loud.

Hey, just being honest.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CLIMATE SETH MACFARLANE

