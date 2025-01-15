Kamala Harris Thanks the Leadership of Joe Biden for the Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

Vice President Kamala Harris was standing beside President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon as he announced a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that would include the release of 33 hostages, 23 of whom are suspected to still be alive. No Americans were reportedly a part of that deal. As we reported, a reporter (now identified as Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich) asked Biden as he was leaving the podium if he thought that he or President-elect Donald Trump should get credit for the deal. "Is that a joke," he asked and then left.

Advertisement

No, it's a real question. Biden has been working nonstop to negotiate a hostage release, and it finally happens when he has less than one week in office. He managed to squeeze this win in just under the wire.

Harris released her own statement:

Thanks to the leadership of President Joe Biden, a ceasefire and hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas.



Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/ab62MLy7QA — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 15, 2025

She writes:

Thanks to the leadership of President Joe Biden, a ceasefire and hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas. … Today’s agreement will begin to bring desperately needed relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid and an end to the fighting. While there is more work to be done, I believe this agreement can be the foundation on which we build toward a two-state solution that creates a more peaceful future for Israeli and Palestinian people. I will never stop working to achieve a future of greater peace, dignity, and security for all people in the region.

She'll never stop working? We thought she was going to take a $20 million advance to write a book. What leverage will she have to shape the policy of the Middle East?

It would have been nice to have given Trump a hat tip at least.

Y'all trying to take credit for what President Trump accomplished is pathetic. — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) January 15, 2025

Thank you President Trump, a true Leader #Zelena — Rob Sullivan (@Niatross77) January 15, 2025

Oh please. Biden had nothing to do with it. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 15, 2025

You know he had nothing to do with this — THE CONSERVATIVE GREEK (@THEGREEK2335) January 15, 2025

President Trump has brought peace back to the Middle East!

Peace through strength! pic.twitter.com/eqWysPLZFN — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 15, 2025

😅😂🤣😂And Jimmy Carter got the Iran hostages released! 😅🤣😂 — Jack Furnari (@JackFurnariUSA) January 15, 2025

Thank you Donald J Trump. — Thomas (@kotkowskitj) January 15, 2025

How many times are you going to lose to Trump? Denying reality won’t help. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) January 15, 2025

Thanks to President Trump obliterating Kamala Harris in the election, Hamas has surrendered to Trump and will make peace with Israel.



That’s called peace through strength! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 15, 2025

Imagine the mess if President Kamala Harris were taking the reins.

Today is a great example of why you needed to lose. — Jeff Creedon (@JeffCreedon) January 15, 2025

If you would've been elected, none of this would've happened. Thanks goes to President-Elect Donald J. Trump and team. Not you guys. Nice try. — Nichole Huntsman (@HuntsmanNichole) January 15, 2025

Yeah ok — Sal Ivate (@latexsalesman62) January 15, 2025

Wow. From outside of the US we even know this is not true.

But ok! 👍 — Pamela (@pamela_gorrie) January 15, 2025

Why did it take until Trump to get the deal made? 🤔 — Tim ✌🏼️😎 (@JediTimbob) January 15, 2025

"Trump credited for ceasefire breakthroughs as US officials who resigned over Gaza war... officials said breakthrough came when Trump applied pressure on Israeli government, something Biden was unwilling to do," per the Independent. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

The Trump Effect. Get ready for 4 amazing years. — Punk $BTC (@Punk_Stocks) January 15, 2025

Exactly what did he do to make this happen? I can't seem to remember that he did anything. — TonyG (@SapereAude1947) January 15, 2025

Kamala HQ back up & running. 😂🤡 — Pauly Nut (@PaulyNut) January 16, 2025

You mean, thanks to @realDonaldTrump? My God, we long for the day when we don’t have to hear or see you. — Shelley Matheny (@ShelleyMatheny) January 15, 2025

More like they know what is coming next week. 🫡🇺🇸 A real President! — CyberDragon (@CyberDr14089112) January 16, 2025

You cannot be serious. — Evets (@Evets94343955) January 15, 2025

It's inconceivable that any progress would have been made if Harris were the president-elect. Let's give Trump some credit; actually, let's give him all the credit.

***