Kamala Harris Thanks the Leadership of Joe Biden for the Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 15, 2025
Vice President Kamala Harris was standing beside President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon as he announced a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that would include the release of 33 hostages, 23 of whom are suspected to still be alive. No Americans were reportedly a part of that deal. As we reported, a reporter (now identified as Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich) asked Biden as he was leaving the podium if he thought that he or President-elect Donald Trump should get credit for the deal. "Is that a joke," he asked and then left.

No, it's a real question. Biden has been working nonstop to negotiate a hostage release, and it finally happens when he has less than one week in office. He managed to squeeze this win in just under the wire.

Harris released her own statement:

She writes:

Thanks to the leadership of President Joe Biden, a ceasefire and hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas.

Today’s agreement will begin to bring desperately needed relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid and an end to the fighting. While there is more work to be done, I believe this agreement can be the foundation on which we build toward a two-state solution that creates a more peaceful future for Israeli and Palestinian people. I will never stop working to achieve a future of greater peace, dignity, and security for all people in the region.

She'll never stop working? We thought she was going to take a $20 million advance to write a book. What leverage will she have to shape the policy of the Middle East?

It would have been nice to have given Trump a hat tip at least.

Imagine the mess if President Kamala Harris were taking the reins.

It's inconceivable that any progress would have been made if Harris were the president-elect. Let's give Trump some credit; actually, let's give him all the credit.

***

