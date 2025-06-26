VIP
Ella Emhoff: Nepo Baby, Armpit Hair Aficionado, and Self-Proclaimed Non-Jewish Communist C...
MD 'Model Citizen' Kilmar Abrego Garcia Faces Deportation (Again)—Cue the Left's Tears and...
Egyptian Man on His Way Home After Kicking CBP Working Dog

CNN’s Draws ‘On-Air Guest’ Short Straw and Brings on Adam Kinzinger to Bad Mouth Trump’s Iran Bombing Win

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger is the very definition of failure. Thankfully, it’s not contagious and therefore can’t be spread to others. Case in point is Kinzinger trying to hoist his failure onto President Donald Trump and his recent successful bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. Yep, it didn’t stick.

But he tried. (WATCH)

Kinzinger isn’t the bottom of the barrel; he’s the oily dirt beneath it.

Commenters quickly caught on that Kinzinger has absolutely no idea what he is talking about.

They’re so pathetic as they desperately keep trying to flip Trump’s win into a loss.

‘Republican’ Kinzinger got the DNC memo that said ‘grow a beard to fake masculinity.’

Kinzinger keeps praying for the DNC memo that says ‘it’s man buns for the foreseeable future.’

Many posters question Kinzinger’s so-called weapons expertise.

That’s the whole point of all this on-air flailing and screeching. They simply can’t let Trump have any wins, and the ones that benefit our country are the ones they hate the most.

CNN DONALD TRUMP IRAN REPUBLICAN PARTY

