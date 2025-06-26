CNN’s Draws ‘On-Air Guest’ Short Straw and Brings on Adam Kinzinger to Bad Mouth Trump’s Iran Bombing Win

‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger is the very definition of failure. Thankfully, it’s not contagious and therefore can’t be spread to others. Case in point is Kinzinger trying to hoist his failure onto President Donald Trump and his recent successful bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. Yep, it didn’t stick.

But he tried. (WATCH)

Adam Kinzinger said that Trump failed because the B-2s needed to make another pass to drop more bombs.



The is CNN. pic.twitter.com/DQeoOn79We — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 26, 2025

Even Anderson Cooper isn't buying it. — CBinTexas (@CaraWakefi58868) June 26, 2025

Even Alisson Cooper knows this guy is a tool and lying. This is CNN. — Paradiddle7 (@311feetout) June 26, 2025

And this was the best they could get? 🤣😂😂🤣 — Kat Minner 🇺🇸 (@kaminner121) June 26, 2025

Kinzinger isn’t the bottom of the barrel; he’s the oily dirt beneath it.

Commenters quickly caught on that Kinzinger has absolutely no idea what he is talking about.

How would kinzinger know anything about- just making things up — Eagle (@rt70902) June 26, 2025

@RepKinzinger is a Trump hater and a discredited propogandists who doesn’t know what he is talking about as he is not in the loop. — Bantor Barron (@XuberantSoul23) June 26, 2025

Trump could literally bring peace to the Middle East and stop WW3, and the Dems would be mad about it.



… wait that’s exactly what’s happening right now. 😂 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 26, 2025

yeah its disgusting, they are so obsessed with trying to get Trump to be wrong. — indoorRabbit (@indoorRabbitx) June 26, 2025

They’re so pathetic as they desperately keep trying to flip Trump’s win into a loss.

‘Republican’ Kinzinger got the DNC memo that said ‘grow a beard to fake masculinity.’

No matter how much facial hair he grows still beta and he was a Tanker pilot, btw — “Scoop” Texas 🦅🇺🇸😎 (@VEtFeMaLE) June 26, 2025

He’d be more authentic with a man bun — Another Listless Vessel 🇺🇸 (@laurieAnnegray) June 26, 2025

😂😂 I could see it — “Scoop” Texas 🦅🇺🇸😎 (@VEtFeMaLE) June 26, 2025

Kinzinger keeps praying for the DNC memo that says ‘it’s man buns for the foreseeable future.’

Many posters question Kinzinger’s so-called weapons expertise.

Didn't he and his buddy shoot a reporter because their targets were too close? pic.twitter.com/649XyAwrzY — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) June 26, 2025

Yep, weapons expert that he is. — Mark Austin (@austin_mar74765) June 26, 2025

Yeah, and Kinz is now the munitions expert we've all been waiting to hear from .......NOT ! — SDmod (@fiechtbt) June 26, 2025

Unbelievable, they can’t give Trump a win — Tom (@Syloustr) June 26, 2025

That’s the whole point of all this on-air flailing and screeching. They simply can’t let Trump have any wins, and the ones that benefit our country are the ones they hate the most.