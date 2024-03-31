Father Ain't HAVIN' It: Activists Try (Fail) Ruining Easter Services at St. Patrick's Cathedral (Watch)

A group of activists (we think climate change but one of them is wearing a keffiyeh so it could be a multi-task protest) tried to ruin Easter services at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Keyword TRIED. Notice how quickly Father and others step in to remove the annoying mouth-breathers who did nothing but drive people further away from their cause.

Watch this.

You know that your nation is in decline when you can no longer celebrate Easter services at St. Patrick's Cathedral because of eco-cult activists.pic.twitter.com/n3je8CjeFH — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 31, 2024

Priests don't play, man. Not when it comes to Easter.

This is shameful that this happened today



This is what happens when you pander and virtue signal



The worst part is, nobody will care, Christians have been treated so poorly for so long now — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) March 31, 2024

We are hardly surprised these morons had no respect for Easter services. Look at what the president of our country did to this day. As this user says, Christians have been treated so poorly for so long now.

It would honestly be more shocking if horrible people weren't trying to ruin this holiest of days.

Paid protesters. US funds numerous " foundations " that organize protests — carolina girl south (@S72139South) March 31, 2024

Could be paid - we wouldn't put it past progressives.

Why are there never videos of these people doing this is in a Mosque ? — Tod Spengo (@RealEmperorTod) March 31, 2024

C'mon, we all know why.

