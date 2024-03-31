Father Ain't HAVIN' It: Activists Try (Fail) Ruining Easter Services at St. Patrick's Cathedral (Watch)

ER Nurse and Others Fact-NUKE Kamala Harris for Her Grossest Claim About Miscarriage...
He Is Risen
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on March 31, 2024
Meme

A group of activists (we think climate change but one of them is wearing a keffiyeh so it could be a multi-task protest) tried to ruin Easter services at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Keyword TRIED. Notice how quickly Father and others step in to remove the annoying mouth-breathers who did nothing but drive people further away from their cause.

Watch this.

Priests don't play, man. Not when it comes to Easter.

We are hardly surprised these morons had no respect for Easter services. Look at what the president of our country did to this day. As this user says, Christians have been treated so poorly for so long now.

It would honestly be more shocking if horrible people weren't trying to ruin this holiest of days.

Could be paid - we wouldn't put it past progressives.

C'mon, we all know why.

