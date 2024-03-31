He Is Risen
Biden Sycophant Eric Swalwell Never Seems to Know When to Stop Digging
Former Liar in Chief Obama Still Singing The Same Tired Song (Watch)
Michael Rapaport Calls Out Feminists Over Their Silence on Israeli Female Hostages
VIDEO: German TV Presents Bizarre Good Friday Sand Dance
Biden's Got Jokes (and an Ally In Stephen Colbert)
Student Argues for Equity-Oriented Solutions that Reevaluate How Hard STEM Classes Are
Here's Why the White House Had to Proclaim Trans Day of Visibility on...
Climate Activists Pour Oil Over Electric Truck at Auto Show in Protest of...
Keith Olbermann Wants a Tweeter Arrested Over Passing Around a 'Threat' to Biden
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to Light Up Landmarks in Pride Colors for...
Geraldo Community Noted Over Post Regarding Baltimore Bridge Collapse After Weird Tirade
Here's Another Reason Not to Open Your Door to the FBI
Liberals in Uproar Over Mascot Pig Named 'Ozempig', Claim Fat-Shaming

Christian Takes Biden APART in Powerful Speech for Placing Trans Day of Visibility on Easter (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on March 31, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

We have seen many many many people understandably angry at Biden for declaring Trans Day of Visibility LITERALLY on Easter Sunday.

Ressurection Sunday.

Now, there are apologists out there saying this fake Trans holiday is ALWAYS on March 31 and it's not a big deal blah blah blah, but guys, it is a big deal, especially to Christians who already feel like this administration resents them.

Advertisement

And seeing this now from Biden, they may be right.

Mr. Willis crossed our timeline this Easter morning, so we decided to share his post with you. It's powerful, sad, and just the right amount of anger to make his point.

Watch:

They did this on purpose.

He's right.

It is odd considering how hard they've all worked to pretend Biden is some devout Catholic. We suppose they know they've already lost most if not all Christians anyway so they're trying to keep the trans vote which, if we're being honest, could also be in jeopardy because oddly enough, most of of the trans peeps are Pro-Hamas.

We are living in exceptionally stupid times.

======================================================================

Related:

'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People to be Colorblind

Recommended

Biden Sycophant Eric Swalwell Never Seems to Know When to Stop Digging
RickRobinson
Advertisement

HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)

Nothing to See Here, Just the Freakin' FBI Showing Up at a Woman's Home Over Her Facebook Post (Watch)

LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL

Largest Crowd Biden Has EVER Had! LOL! Massive Pro-Palestine Group PROTESTS Outside Biden MEGA-Fundraiser

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN CHRISTIAN EASTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Sycophant Eric Swalwell Never Seems to Know When to Stop Digging
RickRobinson
Here's Another Reason Not to Open Your Door to the FBI
Brett T.
Here's Why the White House Had to Proclaim Trans Day of Visibility on Easter
Brett T.
Student Argues for Equity-Oriented Solutions that Reevaluate How Hard STEM Classes Are
Brett T.
Former Liar in Chief Obama Still Singing The Same Tired Song (Watch)
RickRobinson
Michael Rapaport Calls Out Feminists Over Their Silence on Israeli Female Hostages
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Sycophant Eric Swalwell Never Seems to Know When to Stop Digging RickRobinson
Advertisement