Christian Takes Biden APART in Powerful Speech for Placing Trans Day of Visibility on Easter (Watch)

We have seen many many many people understandably angry at Biden for declaring Trans Day of Visibility LITERALLY on Easter Sunday.

Ressurection Sunday.

Now, there are apologists out there saying this fake Trans holiday is ALWAYS on March 31 and it's not a big deal blah blah blah, but guys, it is a big deal, especially to Christians who already feel like this administration resents them.

And seeing this now from Biden, they may be right.

Mr. Willis crossed our timeline this Easter morning, so we decided to share his post with you. It's powerful, sad, and just the right amount of anger to make his point.

Watch:

They did this on purpose.

He's right.

Easter Sunday falls on the Sunday after the first full moon following the Spring equinox in March. It's been celebrated since the 2nd century. This year, Transgender Day of Visibility could have been moved to Saturday, March 30. Why did it have to compete with Easter? — GivenToThink 🇺🇸 (@GivenToThink) March 31, 2024

It is odd considering how hard they've all worked to pretend Biden is some devout Catholic. We suppose they know they've already lost most if not all Christians anyway so they're trying to keep the trans vote which, if we're being honest, could also be in jeopardy because oddly enough, most of of the trans peeps are Pro-Hamas.

We are living in exceptionally stupid times.

