Largest Crowd Biden Has EVER Had! LOL! Massive Pro-Palestine Group PROTESTS Outside Biden MEGA-Fundraiser

We're on a roll here this morning, Twitchy readers, dragging, mocking, and ridiculing Biden for his BAZILLIONAIRE fundraiser yesterday (while Trump attended the wake of a fallen police officer) so WHY not finish this trifecta off mocking Biden for getting PROTESTED by pro-Palestine/Hamas protesters WHILE he was living it up with Lizzo and the gang?

That only seems fitting, ya' know?

Forget that the optics of this fundraiser were off-the-charts HORRIFIC ... but this just makes it that much funnier.

🇵🇸BREAKING: A massive march has taken to the streets toward Radio City Music Hall to protest Biden’s mega-fundraiser and say bloody-handed politicians are NOT welcome in NYC! #ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/7cghTwu9RV — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) March 28, 2024

Heh.

Ya gotta love it🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — TJT (@ND_Trucker2) March 28, 2024

Gotta love it when they eat their own, yes.

But wait ... it got worse.

Democrat protesters are surrounding Joe Biden’s fundraiser in New York with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert and Lizzo. pic.twitter.com/fIRpR1TLdv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

HA HA HA HA HA

🚨 MASSIVE presence of Anti-Biden protesters outside of his fundraiser in New York with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert and Lizzo.



pic.twitter.com/DuleTjRE1u — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2024

It was MASSIVE.

So not only does Biden ignore the wake of a fallen officer when he's literally there in the city, but his fundraiser with the elites who apparently don't pay their taxes because the rich never pay their fair share shut the city down because people didn't want him there.

This couldn't be more delicious if we added garlic and prosciutto.

Ok, maybe.

Sort of like “Let’s Go Brandon” at the NASCAR race. — Betsy 😎🇺🇸🍊 (@BLovesSoAL) March 29, 2024

Largest crowd Biden has ever had! https://t.co/ScKpNJbzQh — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) March 29, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is what happens when you try to thread the needle and think you can get in good with them or influence them for political reasons and try to win votes. It never works. They will turn against you and eat their own. Democrats don’t see that and America suffers. They are idiots — ItsaGusher (@ItsaGusher) March 29, 2024

One good idiot deserves another.

They're eating their own 🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 29, 2024

Indeed they are.

Ain't it great?

