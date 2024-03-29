Gavin Newsom's Brag About How Many Jobs Clinton, Obama and Biden 'Created' Gets...
Largest Crowd Biden Has EVER Had! LOL! Massive Pro-Palestine Group PROTESTS Outside Biden MEGA-Fundraiser

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on March 29, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We're on a roll here this morning, Twitchy readers, dragging, mocking, and ridiculing Biden for his BAZILLIONAIRE fundraiser yesterday (while Trump attended the wake of a fallen police officer) so WHY not finish this trifecta off mocking Biden for getting PROTESTED by pro-Palestine/Hamas protesters WHILE he was living it up with Lizzo and the gang?

That only seems fitting, ya' know?

Forget that the optics of this fundraiser were off-the-charts HORRIFIC ... but this just makes it that much funnier.

Heh.

Gotta love it when they eat their own, yes.

But wait ... it got worse.

Ya' love to see it.

HA HA HA HA HA

It was MASSIVE.

So not only does Biden ignore the wake of a fallen officer when he's literally there in the city, but his fundraiser with the elites who apparently don't pay their taxes because the rich never pay their fair share shut the city down because people didn't want him there.

This couldn't be more delicious if we added garlic and prosciutto. 

Ok, maybe.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

One good idiot deserves another.

Indeed they are.

Ain't it great?

======================================================================

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE

