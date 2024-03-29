Gavin Newsom's Brag About How Many Jobs Clinton, Obama and Biden 'Created' Gets...
Most Grass-F**king-Roots Fundraiser! Iowahawk DRAGS Biden for His Millionaire Fundraiser as Only HE Can

Sam J.
March 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers know, while Trump attended the wake of an officer shot in the line of duty in New York City and spent time consoling the officer's widow and speaking to the increase in crime we're all seeing across the country, Biden was living it up with Obama, Bill Clinton, and other Hollywood/Entertainment elites raising millions and millions of dollars for his campaign. Priorities.

Probably not the best optics, Joseph. Just sayin'.

Attending a $250k-per-seat fundraiser proves Biden is totally for the everyday American, right? *eye roll* Wonder if he reminded those evil richies they need to get around to paying their fair share.

Iowahawk Blog said it best:

We're pretty sure his dad would say, 'That was stupid, Joey.'

WHOO DAWGIE!

See, Iowahawk is also a man of the people.

Ya' love to see it.

Fancy.

Almost as fancy as Biden's fundraiser.

======================================================================

LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL
Sam J.
======================================================================

