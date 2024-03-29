Most Grass-F**king-Roots Fundraiser! Iowahawk DRAGS Biden for His Millionaire Fundraiser as Only HE Can

As Twitchy readers know, while Trump attended the wake of an officer shot in the line of duty in New York City and spent time consoling the officer's widow and speaking to the increase in crime we're all seeing across the country, Biden was living it up with Obama, Bill Clinton, and other Hollywood/Entertainment elites raising millions and millions of dollars for his campaign. Priorities.

Probably not the best optics, Joseph. Just sayin'.

Attending a $250k-per-seat fundraiser proves Biden is totally for the everyday American, right? *eye roll* Wonder if he reminded those evil richies they need to get around to paying their fair share.

Iowahawk Blog said it best:

Folks, join me for a $250,000 per seat grassroots gala black tie fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall, and we'll throw in an Annie Leibovitz photo shoot with your favorite ex-president for no extra charge https://t.co/s8qhK4NghQ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 29, 2024

We're pretty sure his dad would say, 'That was stupid, Joey.'

Yessirree Bob, that's the most grass-f*cking-roots fundraiser I've seen since the Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at St. Michael's in Kingsley — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 29, 2024

WHOO DAWGIE!

Follower folks, I invite you to all attend my $250,000 per seat gala grassroots kegger & casino night to raise $60 billion for the Human Fund. Bring your jewelry, cars, and real estate for the silent auction and get a personal thank you note from Yours Truly! — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 29, 2024

See, Iowahawk is also a man of the people.

Ya' love to see it.

I see your Kingsley, and raise you a fish fry at the VFW in Remsen. — Joe Pick (@DadofPicks) March 29, 2024

Fancy.

Almost as fancy as Biden's fundraiser.

