NYC Councilwoman Who Smeared Daniel Penny SHAMES Men for Not Calling Out Violence Against Women and OOF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:25 PM on March 28, 2024
Twitchy

Oh no, would you look at that? A city that has been putting criminals before victims has a problem with women being attacked. Gosh, who'da thunk it?

NYC Councilwoman Amanda Farias wants to know why men aren't calling the violence out.

Who wants to tell her?

We'll let the people of Twitter tell her.

Heh.

Awww, that's right. Daniel Penny defended people from a violent, dangerous criminal on the subway and she smeared him for it. And now she's shaming men for not calling violence against women out?

What a hag.

Hey, he said with all due respect.

They get what they voted for.

======================================================================

