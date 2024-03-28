NYC Councilwoman Who Smeared Daniel Penny SHAMES Men for Not Calling Out Violence Against Women and OOF

Oh no, would you look at that? A city that has been putting criminals before victims has a problem with women being attacked. Gosh, who'da thunk it?

We are deeply disturbed & concerned about widespread reports of attacks against women in NYC that have been confirmed by the NYPD. We're calling on the NYPD for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into these incidents with transparent updates to the public. pic.twitter.com/HEL8UHSPA4 — Women's Caucus (@WomensCaucusNYC) March 27, 2024

NYC Councilwoman Amanda Farias wants to know why men aren't calling the violence out.

Where are the men calling this out? https://t.co/SgHGkxKUPx — Council Member Amanda Farías (@CMAmandaFarias) March 28, 2024

Who wants to tell her?

We'll let the people of Twitter tell her.

Heh.

They don’t want to get smeared by you. pic.twitter.com/pbbZYD9AyG — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) March 28, 2024

Awww, that's right. Daniel Penny defended people from a violent, dangerous criminal on the subway and she smeared him for it. And now she's shaming men for not calling violence against women out?

What a hag.

Why aren’t men standing up against criminals who attack women in NYC? Great question… pic.twitter.com/JCn9W7htdY — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 28, 2024

The men moved away so that they could protect their families without getting thrown in prison by left-wing Democrat lunatics. pic.twitter.com/J9IW6cbGWx — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 28, 2024

With all due respect…. Please shut up pic.twitter.com/tf68knRtas — Kody (@crogers_htown) March 28, 2024

Hey, he said with all due respect.

“Oh no, the consequences of my own actions. Why won’t men do something?” — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 28, 2024

They get what they voted for.

