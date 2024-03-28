And YOU'RE Paying! Thread Shows FREEBIES Biden Is Giving Illegals and It's SO Much Worse Than you thought

As the headline says, this is infuriating. We knew Biden was giving illegals a whole lotta goodies but we had no idea just how MANY goodies until we saw this thread/post from Harrison H. Smith.

Keep in mind as you read this laundry list that you and your kids and your grandkids and maybe even your great-grandkids are paying for this:

What if, instead of taxing you, the government gave you $1400 cash every month?



What if it paid your rent (up to $9000/mo)?



And bought your groceries? And paid for a maid and laundry service?



What if it paid for your air travel?



What if it offered free baby sitters, free… pic.twitter.com/RdOvQvdhF2 — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) March 26, 2024

The post continues ...

What if they paid for all your healthcare, including hospitals and dentists? What if it held community events where all the kids in the neighborhood got to go on free field trips? What if it was pouring billions of dollars into improving the infrastructure in your neighborhood? Because they are doing all of this and more for illegal immigrants. And I'm not just saying "What if" rhetorically. Really think about how your life would be if you got all that sh*t. It's excessive, honestly. But this is how the government is treating total foreigners who have never contributed a day's work to this country. All because they downloaded an app and clicked the "I'm claiming asylum" button. 90% of Americans will work their ass off all week to pay for this, and we still have to do our own laundry.

This is infuriating.

Socialism is bad.



Socialism exclusively for criminal foreigners is retarded and evil. — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) March 27, 2024

Hey man, buying votes isn't cheap.

Can we claim asylum here from our own government? — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) March 27, 2024

That only seems fair.

G. Edward Griffin said it perfectly. 👇



Anytime a government is powerful enough to give the people everything they want.



It is also powerful enough to take from the people everything they have got.



Such wise words. pic.twitter.com/XzNXC922bV — WokeWorldOrder (@wokeworldorder_) March 26, 2024

Keep in mind that government doesn't create anything, so for them to give something to someone they must first take it away from someone else.

