Time Again to Play 'NBC News Story or Biden White House Press Release?'
Take the L! Jon Stewart's Attempt at Damage Control After Being Caught Doing...
She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and...
WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up...
'It's Really That Bad'! Desperate Biden Campaign Calls in Reinforcements
Here's What Michigan's 'Newcomer Rental Subsidy' Program Entails (How Many Will Whitmer Ta...
Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Out to Save You Heap Big Wampum -- Fight Shrinkflation
Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks for Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like...
BLM Continues to Try to Destroy Free Speech Rights of Kyle Rittenhouse --...
Architect of 'Equity-Based Algebra' Accused of Fraud
Aaron Rupar Corrects Elon Musk Who Says MSNBC Won't Allow Even One Republican...
That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called...
The Atlantic ‘Targets’ Student Who Says the Military Should Execute Joe Biden
David Hogg Gets Dragged... Again... For Crowing About the 'Office of Gun Violence...

By DESIGN: Sen. John Kennedy Is Straight-FIRE Going OFF on Biden and Dems for THEIR Border Crisis (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

For months now, the Biden administration and his fellow Democrats have been trying desperately to blame Republicans for the crisis at the border. Especially after they tried to push through a so-called 'bipartisan' bill that did more to fund Ukraine than secure our border. Once that was blocked (and rightfully so) they began pushing the narrative that Republicans don't care about the border because they blocked this bill and so they are now responsible for the mess.

Advertisement

And of course, their pals in the mainstream media went right along with the narrative because that is what they do.

Anyone who has been paying attention knows damn well Biden reversed everything Trump had in place that had illegal border crossings down by a substantial amount ... granted, if people paid attention they would stop voting for Democrats but we digress.

Sen. John Kennedy has had enough of this nonsense, and in his traditional style, called Democrats OUT in a big way.

Watch:

The border is chaotic by design.

We all knew that, but it's great seeing someone SAY IT.

Elon Musk gets it.

Yup.

And now that they can no longer ignore it they are blaming Republicans.

It's what Democrats do, blame others for their mistakes.

Speaking of the Dems, cue the shrieking because the truth it BURNS:

Recommended

WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face
Coucy
Advertisement

Look how brainwashed they all are. The media has done a good job ...

Yeah, no.

======================================================================

Related:

Biden Goes Straight-Up Lyin' BIDEN Commenting on Francis Scott Key Bridge (WATCH His Face As He BOLTS)

We're Your Huckleberry: Ted Lieu Finds Out the Hard Way It's DUMB to Boast About Punching Conservatives

We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday and to Trump... Of Course

SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch)

Advertisement

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN ILLEGALS SOUTHERN BORDER JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face
Coucy
Take the L! Jon Stewart's Attempt at Damage Control After Being Caught Doing What Trump Did Is HILARIOUS
Sam J.
She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and She Just Can't DEEEAL (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Time Again to Play 'NBC News Story or Biden White House Press Release?'
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks for Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like a Lead Balloon
RickRobinson
'It's Really That Bad'! Desperate Biden Campaign Calls in Reinforcements
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face Coucy
Advertisement