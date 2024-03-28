By DESIGN: Sen. John Kennedy Is Straight-FIRE Going OFF on Biden and Dems for THEIR Border Crisis (Watch)

For months now, the Biden administration and his fellow Democrats have been trying desperately to blame Republicans for the crisis at the border. Especially after they tried to push through a so-called 'bipartisan' bill that did more to fund Ukraine than secure our border. Once that was blocked (and rightfully so) they began pushing the narrative that Republicans don't care about the border because they blocked this bill and so they are now responsible for the mess.

And of course, their pals in the mainstream media went right along with the narrative because that is what they do.

Anyone who has been paying attention knows damn well Biden reversed everything Trump had in place that had illegal border crossings down by a substantial amount ... granted, if people paid attention they would stop voting for Democrats but we digress.

Sen. John Kennedy has had enough of this nonsense, and in his traditional style, called Democrats OUT in a big way.

Watch:

Make no mistake: The border is chaotic by design.



Democrats clearly believe in no distinction between legal and illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/k1btTWcAFf — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 27, 2024

The border is chaotic by design.

We all knew that, but it's great seeing someone SAY IT.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

Elon Musk gets it.

For 3 years the Democrats have lied and said there is no border crises. pic.twitter.com/ggSJE78XhJ — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) March 28, 2024

Yup.

And now that they can no longer ignore it they are blaming Republicans.

It's what Democrats do, blame others for their mistakes.

Speaking of the Dems, cue the shrieking because the truth it BURNS:

Make NO mistake-All of You worthless grifters are responsible for this chaos!! — Rebel Ro (@45RebelRo) March 27, 2024

Republicans literally made the border chaotic, it’s a typical republican trait, blame Democrats for what republicans are doing — JoeyBonanno (@RealJoeBonanno) March 27, 2024

Look how brainwashed they all are. The media has done a good job ...

It is chaotic by design.



Trump told Republicans to kill a conservative bipartisan border deal so that he and other Republicans could campaign on the border.



Sign the bill Mr. Kennedy. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) March 27, 2024

John Kennedy should resign. — evofuse (@evofuse) March 27, 2024

Yeah, no.

